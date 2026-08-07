Safety Koi Perich Explains Why He Picked Oregon in the Transfer Portal

Oregon safety Koi Perich was one of the biggest additions to the Ducks roster before the 2026 season, and the former Minnesota Golden Gophers star opened up about his decision to transfer and picking Oregon out of the portal while at the Ducks' media day on Monday.

Koi Perich on Committing to Oregon

"I just wanted to be on a contender, and a great program. I think Oregon is both of those. There’s a lot of great coaches, great players here. And with both of those in the equation, you’re going to have a lot of success. Hopefully I can add to that," Perich said.

Ducks coach Lanning has built Oregon into a consistent contender over the past few years, and the talent coming through Eugene has only enticed other star players like Perich to entertain Oregon when entering the transfer portal.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perich flashed as a freshman at Minnesota, his hometown school, and he became one of the best secondary defenders in the Big Ten during his career with the Golden Gophers. However, the opportunity to play for Oregon and potentially compete in the College Football Playoff proved to be too enticing for Perich.

When speaking about the development he's noticed in his first offseason with the Ducks, Perich pointed out the defensive back room increasing their individual speeds with director of speed and performance Kyle Bolton:

"We're hitting PRs (personal records) every day."

Oregon Ducks' Growth Mindset

The chance at playing on a bigger stage with the Ducks is one of the positives listed by Perich, but the Oregon safety also talked about some of the changes he's felt since leaving Minnesota. In doing so, Perich revealed some of the maturity that seems to grow no trees around Lanning's program.

"Never being away from home. That was obviously a little different. But I wanted to be uncomfortable. It’s something I wanted to do in my process. I knew that was a big opportunity that I needed to do, and obviously, you can’t be great unless you’re uncomfortable," Perich said.

Lanning has always emphasized growth during his time in Eugene, and he often tells recruits to pick what's best not what's the most convenient.

Perich is one of many examples on the Ducks' roster, joined by former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola in the same transfer portal class.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Raiola turned heads with his recent comments comparing Nebraska and Oregon after spending his first offseason in Eugene, the newest Ducks quarterback also revealed his maturity when explaining his decision to accept a backup role.

"It's something new. But I know change is good, and especially at a place like this, I'm more than willing to sacrifice for the greater good," Raiola said.

Koi Perich's Football Focus

While Lanning was at Big Ten Media Days, he spoke about Perich's focus on football by telling a story of the Minnesota transfer being disinterested with the housing part of the program tour and watching film with Perich instead.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The newest Ducks safety clarified that he didn't care too much to take pictures during that part of the visit, preferring to focus on football with Lanning and the rest of his new coaches.

The point still stands that Perich remains focused on winning and potentially playing his way into the NFL. Can he follow in the footsteps of former Oregon safety turned Chicago Bears rookie Dillon Thieneman?

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