Dante Moore’s Comments on Dylan Raiola’s Perfect Oregon Debut Speak Volumes

EUGENE - Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola's Ducks debut in Autzen Stadium couldn't have gone much better as the No. 21 Ducks demolished Portland State, 84-0. It's the most points the Ducks have scored in the modern era, with a single-game program record 12 touchdowns and the largest margin of victory in Autzen Stadium history.

It's been nearly a full year since the Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer has gotten to play football in a real game, due to an broken fibula suffered on November 1 of 2025.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola | Darby Winter

In relief of quarterback Dante Moore, Raiola took full command of the Ducks offense in the second half, completing all 11 of his passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns. He distributed the ball effectively, throwing his three touchdown passes to three different Ducks receivers.

Perhaps most notable, is Moore's comments about Raiola's flawless performance.

Dante Moore on Dylan Raiola's Perfect Game

Moore was not surprised to see Raiola dominate his debut, pulling the curtain back on Raiola's preparation behind the scenes.

“Yeah, he had a blast out there. Every day at practice, he's pushing me. I'm pushing him. He's someone that's in the film room with me, tapping my shoulder, showing me this look of what they're going to do on defense," Moore said.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Darby Winter

For Moore, Raiola’s perfect passing line wasn’t a shock.

"He's just someone that the stat doesn't blow my mind. I mean, he does it at practice. He's someone that just takes control of the ball. He's dedicated to his craft, and he's just a great teammate to be around," Moore continued.

Moore's comments are notable as Ducks fans got their first glimpse of the former 5-star recruit in Raiola. It paints the picture of what the quarterbacks room at Oregon looks like in one of the most unique scenarios in college football. Raiola arrived in Eugene after starting at Nebraska, but instead of creating tension, his presence appears to be elevating the play of Moore and everyone around him.

Raiola understood the situation he was entering at Oregon, deciding to transfer before Moore made his NFL decision. Moore elected to return for another season rather than enter the 2026 NFL Draft, where many projected him as a potential top-five pick.

Raiola's perfect performance and his commitment to contribute beyond the snaps he receives on game day are good signs for Ducks career. He appears ready for when his number is called and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Raiola revealed what he will remember most about playing in his first Ducks game: being focused on getting a first down and more points on the board while everyone around him was dancing to "Shout!"

After the victory, Dylan Raiola was all smiles with his brother and teammate Dayton Raiola, who plays tight end for the Ducks. The two brothers greeted Portland State receiver Skyler Ormita as the opponents came together for a photo.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola went 11-11 for 124 yards and 3 TDs in his Ducks debut. Here he is with his brother, Dayton, after the game. https://t.co/lXGSUynGAz pic.twitter.com/vNlLAUVvJR — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 19, 2026

Raiola dished out three touchdown passes: a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Andrew Olesh, a 17-yard score to receiver Messiah Hampton and a touchdown pass to receiver Aaron Bidwell.

Dan Lanning Evaluates Dylan Raiola's Debut

Oregon coach Dan Lanning praised Raiola's performance but also noted some room for improvement.

“Yeah, looked good. You know, based on what I saw, going to go back and evaluate. There may have been one or two plays that could have had back, or even sometimes did the cadence work out the proper way, or did that create a penalty?” Lanning said.

“I thought he threw the ball well. You know, I thought he put it in a position where wideouts could go attack it and make good decisions in the run game," Lanning continued.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning | Darby Winter

Oregon's quarterbacks were a major highlight in the massive victory, showcasing the depth of the position and the potential future. The Ducks played four quarterbacks in Moore, Raiola, Akili Smith Jr. and Brock Thomas. Altogether, Oregon finished with 457 passing yards and tied a program record with seven touchdown passes.

Moore set the tone by completing 19 of 23 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. He totaled an impressive 223 passing yards in the first quarter, becoming the first quarterback with at least 220 passing yards in a quarter in FBS this season.

Next up, Raiola, Moore and the Ducks have a big challenge on their hands. Oregon will hit the road for the second time this season for a looming matchup with the No. 12 USC Trojans in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

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