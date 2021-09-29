Stanford Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 3 Oregon

The Ducks will have to do their research on these guys before taking the field against Stanford on Saturday.

When you think of David Shaw's Stanford Cardinal, you probably think of very stingy, physical defenses. You think of NFL talent on every level.

The 2021 Stanford defense is not quite as stingy all around as in years past, but it has its strengths. Stanford allows 192.3 passing yards per game, which is good for fifth in the Pac-12, and a completion percentage of 57.6%, which is fourth in the Pac-12.

On the contrary, the Cardinal have been abused in the trenches trying to stop the run. They give up 209.0 rushing yards per game — 17 more yards than any other team in the conference and 15th most in the FBS.

Opponents rush for 5.2 yards per carry against Stanford and have scored nine touchdowns on the ground, both worst in the conference.

If Stanford is to defeat No. 3 Oregon, the defensive front must be able to stop the run first and foremost. The secondary must keep playing well on the back end as well. Here are some players on the Stanford defense that could help them squeak out a victory.

1. #4 Thomas Booker - Defensive End

Booker (4), works through a block on a run play against UCLA. © Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Booker is one of the most experienced players on the roster, having played in 35 career games. He has never missed a game in his excellent career and has 10 career sacks and 18 tackles for loss.

The Ducks have done a nice job containing Booker in his three career games against them. He has just six tackles, including one for a loss, in his career against Oregon, so he will be motivated to do some damage against them.

Booker's stats may not explode off the stat sheet, but he brings a lot of pressure on the edge and is a handful to block, especially in the run game. His size is rare for a defensive end (listed at 6'4", 309 lbs.), but he is light on his feet and athletic enough to get off of blocks and make tackles.

Booker can be put on the end or in the middle as a defensive tackle, and he will be disruptive no matter where he lines up. The Ducks' offensive line should be prepared for him to try to clog gaps and try to bulldoze his way into the backfield.

The Oregon run game has been difficult to stop with CJ Verdell and Travis Dye as the headliners and Anthony Brown getting some designed runs as well. Stanford will need Booker to be their top run stuffer on Saturday.

2. #17 Kyu Blu Kelly - Cornerback

Stanford Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) makes an interception against Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Phillip Brooks (88) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. © Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

If you don't hear Kyu Blu Kelly's name on Saturday, that's probably not a good thing.

Kelly has been one of the best defensive backs in the Pac-12 this season and has shut down his side of the field. He's been the anchor of the secondary for the Cardinal and has helped the defense blanket pass catchers. The Cardinal have allowed less than 200 passing yards per game through the first quarter of the season.

Kelly has wide receiver traits in a cornerback's body. He's picked off a pass in each of his first two games this season, and boy were they both impressive. His interception against Kansas State was one of the top interceptions you'll see this season.

Kelly looked like a receiver tracking the ball, jumping for it with excellent timing, going OVER the receiver and tapping his foot in bounds. He's a lockdown corner, and he won't see many passes come his way, but when he does, quarterbacks and receivers beware.

His two interceptions are tied for the most by a Pac-12 player that doesn't play in Eugene, and his five pass breakups are tied for second-most in the conference.

The Cardinal are without multiple starting defensive backs in Salim Turner-Muhammad and Jonathan McGill due to injuries, and David Shaw has been looking for another shutdown corner since Paulson Adebo left early to go pro.

Kelly is that guy.

3. #15 Stephen Herron - Outside Linebacker

Stephen Herron is one of the unsung heroes of the Stanford defense. The junior from New Albany, Ind., has been a reliable playmaker for Stanford.

In last year's win over UCLA, Herron added seven tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. He forced the fumble on a handoff from Chase Griffin to Brittain Brown and gave his team the ball back down by seven with 1:37 left in the fourth quarter. Stanford's offense scored the tying touchdown to force overtime. Herron also brought down Brown on the two-point conversion that would have won the Bruins the game in the second overtime.

He's been impressive this year as well, leading the conference with three sacks and the team with three tackles for loss. Herron is explosive when he invades the backfield and is a hard hitter.

Herron splits time at outside linebacker with Gabe Reid and Jordan Fox, but he's a dynamic player when he's on the field. Expect him to be another key player for the Cardinal fight to stop the Ducks' running backs from tearing a hole in the defense.

4. #21 Kendall Williamson - Safety

Stanford Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson (21) tackles UCLA Bruins wide receiver Logan Loya (17) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. © Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Senior safety Kendall Williamson is another veteran on the Stanford defense, as the game against Oregon will be his 32nd career game. In fact, his debut was against Oregon at Autzen Stadium in 2018.

Williamson has been nothing but a tackling factory in his career, recording 118 tackles, including five for a loss. He's a versatile player that can help out in coverage and get into the backfield.

Stanford will require a lot out of Williamson down the stretch due to their injuries in the secondary as previously mentioned, but specifically for this game, the Cardinal will need all the help they can get in stopping Oregon's powerful run game.

5. #18 Jimmy Wyrick - Cornerback

Stanford Cardinal cornerback Jimmy Wyrick (18) celebrates after a win against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. © Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

True freshman corner Jimmy Wyrick may be Stanford's most impressive recruit from the 2021 class so far. He was recognized as the team's defensive player of the week after its win over Vanderbilt when he picked up his first college interception.

Wyrick showed flashes of his potential against Vanderbilt and proved that he can be a valuable asset in the secondary. He has great use of his eyes and can sniff out throws before they happen, as he did multiple times against the Commodores. On consecutive snaps, he broke up a pass and then picked off a throw from quarterback Ken Seals, who was pressured by Thomas Booker.

Wyrick has worked his way up the depth chart due to injuries and stellar play. At the same time, he is still a young and inexperienced corner that could be picked on by Anthony Brown. The true freshman will be tested against one of the most talented receiver groups in the country, and he'll get the chance to strut his stuff on national television.

