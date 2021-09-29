Stanford Offensive Players to Watch vs. No. 3 Oregon

You might hear these players' names called often on Saturday when the Cardinal take on the Ducks.

It certainly looked as if there wouldn't be much offense to speak of for the Stanford Cardinal after their brutal performance against Kansas State at Jerry's World in the season opener. Over three weeks later, the offense has found some juice.

Let's provide some numbers to show where Stanford's offense stands through the first four games of the 2021 season. The Cardinal put up 28.5 points per game (7th in Pac-12), 347.5 total yards per game (11th in Pac-12), 234.8 passing yards per game (7th in Pac-12), and 112.8 rushing yards per game (10th in Pac-12).

While those numbers aren't eye-popping by any means, they're certainly better than what many would have thought at this point in the year after watching their offense sputter for seven points and 233 total yards against Kansas State. A big part of that turnaround is due to the change at quarterback, which is where we will start with our offensive players you should watch out for on Saturday.

1. #18 Tanner McKee - Quarterback

McKee throws a pass against UCLA. © Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

One of the major unanswered questions heading into this season for Stanford was who the quarterback of the future would be. Jack West started the opener and has the most experience out of any quarterback on the roster. However, he threw two interceptions against Kansas State and was benched for Tanner McKee. The move looks like it's paid off, and the offense has been playing better ever since.

How much better? The Cardinal scored over 40 points in each of their next two games and looked solid against UCLA last week. Another crucial improvement is that the Cardinal have not turned the ball over since the first game, and that starts with McKee.

McKee is showing why he was one of the top pro-style quarterbacks in the 2018 class coming out of Centennial High School in Corona, Calif. Without a go-to receiver for the first few starts, McKee has been pretty accurate throwing the ball down the field and makes smart decisions. He showed those traits against USC in the Cardinal's impressive win at the Coliseum.

He's also cool under pressure, and the Ducks will need to bring a lot of it in order to faze McKee.

Vs. UCLA: 19/32, 293 yds, 3 TD | 8 car, 42 yds, 5.3 YPC

2. #6 Elijah Higgins - Wide Receiver

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) runs for a touchdown against UCLA Bruins defensive back Stephan Blaylock (4). © Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

I mentioned that Stanford didn't really have a go-to wide receiver in the early going, but I think they've found one in Elijah Higgins. He's coming off of a whale of a game against UCLA in which he caught a team-high five passes for a career-best 103 yards. His highlight of the day was a 56-yard touchdown in the third quarter that sparked the Stanford offense.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has very soft hands for a receiver, which he showcased against USC with a phenomenal grab in the corner of the end zone.

Higgins has the potential to be McKee's go-to guy and be a big playmaker for the Cardinal offense. The Cardinal have had very reliable receivers in recent years in Michael Wilson and Connor Wedington, and Higgins can attain that level of reliability with a big day against Oregon's secondary.

3. #25 Bryce Farrell - Wide Receiver

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Bryce Farrell (25) runs for a touchdown during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins. © Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

You might be wondering why I'm highlighting a guy who has only two catches in his career. For this pick, I'm going off of his potential. Bryce Farrell is a track star, and there was no doubt that he was going to take this beautiful throw by McKee to the house against UCLA.

Farrell could easily be the next Simi Fehoko for Stanford. Fehoko was a guy who didn't catch a lot of passes, but when he did, you almost saw jet fuel coming from his cleats because he could burn up the turf when he had space. Farrell is not nearly as tall as Fehoko, but his speed is elite and the possibilities for play designs are endless for a guy like him. If the Cardinal face a third and long situation, look out for Farrell to get the ball.

He's a guy that can energize the offense and bring some diversity in the play-calling. He can be used in receiver screens, play action, end-arounds, etc. He is also a solid return man, as he returned a kick for 40 yards against UCLA.

The Cardinal need to get the ball in Farrell's hands because great things happen when they do.

Vs. UCLA: 2 rec, 80 yds, 1 TD

4. #81 Brycen Tremayne - Wide Receiver

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback BJ Anderson (26). © Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

This might finally be the year for Brycen Tremayne to make the impact that most thought he would.

Tremayne looks like a tight end on the field (6'4", 207 lbs.), and he plays like one too. If you played backyard football, you'd want him on your team. You throw the ball up for him and he's going to go get it. He's a physical receiver who can catch the ball in tight windows and will "Moss" much smaller defensive backs.

Oregon has had some trouble with bigger pass-catchers from Stanford in the past, and Tremayne with his size and nimbleness could really play a factor for the Cardinal. Maybe we see Tim DeRuyter and the defensive staff try to match him up with Trikweze Bridges (6'3", 190 lbs.) come Saturday.

Vs. UCLA: 4 rec, 32 yds, 1 TD

5. #75 Walter Rouse - Left Tackle

Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Walter Rouse (75) celebrates after the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium. © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinal's offensive line bullied the USC defensive front at the Coliseum, and showed some of the same against UCLA (67 rushing yds). Walter Rouse is the anchor of the offensive line and is one of the best left tackles in the Pac-12.

He did a great job of blocking UCLA linebacker Mitchell Agude in the run game and in pass protection for most of the day. He has fantastic feet, which is crucial for left tackles. When watching film, I noticed that multiple defenders, including a cornerback on a blitz, tried spin moves to get around Rouse, and he wasn't fazed by either attempt.

Rouse finishes his blocks and hardly lets rushers find the edge. However, he hasn't faced a lot of speed rushers off the edge, and Kayvon Thibodeaux will be the biggest test he's faced yet this season. The two did face off against each other last year, and Rouse held his own, especially in the run game.

The Outland Trophy nominee isn't often overwhelmed by speed rushers bullying their way into the backfield, but Thibodeaux is a different animal. Rouse will have to hold his ground and keep the future first-round NFL draft pick away from McKee and the running backs.

