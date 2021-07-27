Ducks Flood Preseason All-Pac-12 Teams

Three Ducks earned first-team honors, including Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was a unanimous first-team defensive selection.

Ten Oregon Ducks were selected to the preseason All-Pac-12 team, in a vote of media members announced Tuesday.

Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who has received national preseason first-team honors from outlets all over the country, is a preseason first-team selection for the second consecutive season. He is the lone unanimous first-team choice, and he was a first-team honoree on 21 of 22 media ballots in 2020.

Center Alex Forsyth was also named a first-team preseason all-conference selection. Forsyth, who had not started a game until the 2020 season opener, is also on the watch lists for both the Outland Trophy and the Rimington Trophy.

Cornerback and return specialist Mykael Wright is the third and final recipient of first-team honors. He earned first-team recognition on the defensive side and was an honorable mention for specialists. Wright was a preseason second-team defensive choice in 2020.

Four Ducks landed on the second-team — running back CJ Verdell, wide receiver Johnny Johnson III, linebacker Noah Sewell, and safety Verone McKinley III. Running back Travis Dye, wide receiver Mycah Pittman, and offensive lineman TJ Bass received honorable mention honors.

Oregon led all Pac-12 North programs with 10 players on the all-conference preseason teams, while Washington and Washington State each had eight. UCLA led all Pac-12 teams with 13 players, followed by USC (12), Arizona State (11), and Utah (11).

