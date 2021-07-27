Ten Ducks Named to Preseason All-Pac-12 Teams
Ten Oregon Ducks were selected to the preseason All-Pac-12 team, in a vote of media members announced Tuesday.
Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who has received national preseason first-team honors from outlets all over the country, is a preseason first-team selection for the second consecutive season. He is the lone unanimous first-team choice, and he was a first-team honoree on 21 of 22 media ballots in 2020.
Center Alex Forsyth was also named a first-team preseason all-conference selection. Forsyth, who had not started a game until the 2020 season opener, is also on the watch lists for both the Outland Trophy and the Rimington Trophy.
Cornerback and return specialist Mykael Wright is the third and final recipient of first-team honors. He earned first-team recognition on the defensive side and was an honorable mention for specialists. Wright was a preseason second-team defensive choice in 2020.
Four Ducks landed on the second-team — running back CJ Verdell, wide receiver Johnny Johnson III, linebacker Noah Sewell, and safety Verone McKinley III. Running back Travis Dye, wide receiver Mycah Pittman, and offensive lineman TJ Bass received honorable mention honors.
Oregon led all Pac-12 North programs with 10 players on the all-conference preseason teams, while Washington and Washington State each had eight. UCLA led all Pac-12 teams with 13 players, followed by USC (12), Arizona State (11), and Utah (11).
More from Ducks Digest
Oregon picked to win Pac-12 title in preseason media poll
Team Always Us Eliminated in TBT Second Round
Recapping the Oregon alumni's run in The Basketball Tournament.
Ducks Flood Preseason All-Pac-12 Teams
10 Ducks earned preseason all-conference recognition, including three first-team selections.
Oregon Selected to Win Pac-12 in Preseason Media Poll
The Ducks are the heavy favorites to win the Pac-12 North.
Noah Sewell Lands on Butkus Award Watch List
Mykael Wright Named to Thorpe Award Watch List
Emoni Bates Places Oregon in Top 8
Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest
Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE