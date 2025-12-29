Texas Tech Quarterback Behren Morton Updates Injury Status vs. Oregon Ducks

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are getting closer to one of the biggest games in program history.

Oregon will face No. 4 Texas Tech in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl in Miami on Thursday, but the Red Raiders are dealing with some interesting injury headlines headed into the game.

Texas Tech Quarterback Behren Morton Recovering From Leg Injury

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton throws the ball during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton has an injury worth monitoring headed into the Orange Bowl, as he has continued to deal with a hairline fracture in his right leg that he suffered in the season opener this year. He missed two games this season as a result.

Morton discussed his health with the media leading up to the game, admitting that he's not going to be at 100 percent health against Oregon.

“It’s been great getting these 20-something days that we got,” Morton said. “But I’m feeling closer to 80-85 percent. It’s been good. We’ve got guys healthy this week. It’s been a good week of prep. ... As close as I want to be for sure. Not 100 percent, but it’s a closer percent to 100 percent though.”

Morton add that he "feels good" and has been practicing leading up to New Year's Day.

"As far as the week goes, it's not like I'm not doing anything," Morton said. "I'm getting to practice a lot. I think Coach (Joey) McGuire does a good job of conditioning wise with the time that we have now. My body's in great shape and I feel good."

Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich told the media that the extended time off allows the coaching staff to feel better about Morton, though they don't want him to risk re-injury while scrambling out of the pocket.

“You feel a little bit better about that about him being able to avoid pressures," Leftwich said. "He’s not going to turn into Taysom Hill out there over night. We’ll still kind of limit him in the run game.”

Behren Morton's Backup Quarterback

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton warms up prior to his game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The Red Raiders leaned on quarterback Will Hammond earlier this season when Morton went down but he suffered a torn ACL in the win over Oklahoma State during Big 12 play.

As a result, if Morton reaggravates his injury against Oregon, his backup will be Mitch Griffis, an experienced player that spent four seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Texas Tech.

He's gone 26 of 36 passing for 357 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions this season.

Yes, Oregon has played for a National Championship before, but the New Year's Day matchup against the Red Raiders in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl in Miami on Thursday is certainly near the top of the most important games the Ducks have been a part of.

Regardless of Morton's potential health status, the Ducks will need to be at their best to take down a Texas Tech team that cruised through most of the season.

Oregon and Texas Tech will kick off from Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday at 9 a.m. PT.

