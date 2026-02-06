Oregon 5-Star Recruiting Target Jalen Brewster Reconsidering Texas Tech Commitment

Former Oregon Ducks recruiting target, class of 2027 defensive lineman Jalen Brewster has been committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders since October of 2025. However, there have been some moving parts within the Red Raiders coaching staff that could change things.

Texas Tech Defensive Line Coach Out After Four Seasons

Oct 11, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch reacts to a play agains the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Zarnell Fitch has been the defensive line coach for the Texas Tech Red Raiders since the 2022 season. He has been there for all four seasons of the Joey McGuire era in Lubbock. McGuire was hired as the Red Raiders coach in 2022 and has an overall record of 35-18. Last season, McGuire led Texas Tech to a Big 12 Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance.

Fitch will not be returning to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in 2026 as his contract was not renewed. This decision has resulted in Brewster keeping other options on the table when it comes to his recruitment. He spoke to Rivals about this.

“We don’t know who the new d-line coach is but I have other schools that’s in the mix now,” Brewster said.

He was then asked a follow up if things are still “solid” with Texas Tech.

“No,” Brewster said.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Could Oregon be getting back into the mix for Brewster? The Ducks hosted him for an unofficial visit back in April of 2025. It will be interesting if Brewster will make a flip.

Brewster is a 6-3, 302 pound defensive lineman out of Cedar Hill, Texas. He is rated as a five-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite and is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the class of 2027. Overall, he is the No. 5 ranked player in his entire class.

Oregon Recent Success of Defensive Tackles

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) reacts during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Oregon defensive line coach is Tony Tuioti. He has been with the Ducks since the 2022 season, Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s first season in Eugene. Over the past few seasons, the Ducks have put in numerous players on the defensive line into the NFL.

In just the past three NFL Drafts’, Oregon has had four defensive tackles selected: Jordon Riley in 2023, Brandon Dorlus in 2024, Derrick Harmon in 2025, and Jamaree Caldwell in 2025.

The highest drafted player out of these four was Derrick Harmon. Harmon was selected No. 21 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Harmon had 33 total tackles, four sacks, one pass defended, and one fumble recovery.

Ducks' 2026 Defensive Tackle Recruits

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026 recruiting class has a handful of four-star recruits on the line including defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, defensive lineman Anthony Jones, and defensive lineman Prince Tavizon.

A big part of Oregon's success as a program under Lanning has been their ability to win in the trenches. It starts up front.