Mario Cristobal Fears Dru Mathis Suffered Significant Injury

Despite it never raining at Autzen Stadium, it was raining injuries for the Oregon Ducks during Saturday's win over Fresno State.

Among them, starting linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dru Mathis both failed to play in the second half of the contest.

Mario Cristobal said Thibodeaux suffered a "sprain" but fears that Mathis' injury may be worse. The starting inside linebacker appeared to suffer a left knee injury during the first quarter.

"Dru looks like he may have hurt himself a little bit more significantly than KT. Now we'll wait and see until I get with the doctors," Cristobal told reporters in his post game press conference.

"I spoke with him briefly. We just gotta get him examined and pictures of that thing and see what it looks like. Hopefully--I don't think it's the real real bad side, but I think he may have hurt it pretty good we'll see."

The fact that Cristobal, a coach who notoriously plays injuries close to the vest, mentioned Mathis' injury being this severe does not bode well for his availability against Ohio State.

In Mathis' place, Justin Flowe finished the game at inside linebacker, recording 14 tackles (five solo), one tackle-for-loss and a forced fumble. He and Mathis were announced as co-starters at inside linebacker.

Mathis had two tackles (one solo) before heading into the locker room on a crutch. He watched the second half with a knee brace and on crutches.

The Ducks super senior has played two seasons in Eugene amassing, 20 total tackles and half a sack heading into 2021.

