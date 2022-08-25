The Oregon Ducks have produced some of college football's most electric players. To do that they've pursued recruits that are flat-out fast. Players that can find success all over the field and in any position thanks to their speed.

Trikweze Bridges is a perfect example.

Bridges committed to the Ducks as a three-star safety out of Lanette, Alabama. Before last season, he switched to cornerback. Now, it looks like he'll stay there as a regular -- while maintaining the flexibility to get it done at any defensive back position.

"I will be playing corner this season," Bridges told reporters following Wednesday's practice. "I want to play different positions, I want to be able help the team out in many ways."

"Corner safety, nickel, quarterback if I have to. Wherever the coaches feel I'm best at, but right now it's corner."

Bridges didn't see his first start at cornerback until the Ducks took on their cross-state rival Oregon State in late November. His audition was a success, and he started the final two games of the season.

In those disappointing losses to Utah and Oklahoma, Bridges was a bright spot. In the Pac-12 Championship, he grabbed his first interception. In the Alamo Bowl, the 6-foot-3 defensive back had a career-high seven tackles to go with his first forced fumble and tackle for loss.

Now, Bridges could be next in line on the depth chart for Oregon behind transfer Christian Gonzales, who figures to be the top corner for the Ducks. What may surprise some is that Bridges has actually played more corner than safety since coming to Eugene, but he's still ready to move spots at a moment's notice.

"When I first got here they moved me to corner, so I've been playing more corner here than safety," said Bridges. "And safety is just something I always played in high school, and I know how to play it. So it's not a big change, just knowing the plays and knowing what to do."

It's a mentality that new cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator Demetrice Martin is trying to instill in Oregon's defensive backs. Martin sounds like he's intent on finding the best players to fill out the secondary on this year's team and moving forward, placing a premium on versatility.

"Coach Lanning is big on cross-training guys, getting guys to play multiple positions," said Martin. "We recruit guys to be defensive backs, not just necessarily a corner or a safety."

After last year's Ducks got bit by the injury bug, it's relieving to hear Martin ensuring that his defensive backs can adapt and step up in any given situation.

When Martin moved on from Colorado to join Oregon, he brought with him a new lockdown cornerback in Gonzales. While the CB2 spot is still up for grabs, Bridges figures to be heavily in the mix as the opener approaches against Georgia.

The next player with the most experience at corner is Dontae Manning, who Bridges split snaps with last season behind Mykael Wright and DJ James. After that, there are a lot of intriguing young players who are fighting for their spot on the depth chart like Jahlil Florence, who joined the team in the spring and blazing fast Texas product Khamari Terrell.

Bridges will be one of the key players for the Ducks' secondary in the 202 season, no matter where he lines up.

