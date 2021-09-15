Verdell Bouncing Back With a Vengeance in 2021

The Ducks running back is healthy and playing with a purpose. No running back in the Pac-12 has more rushing yards right now.

CJ Verdell made what was widely considered a bold prediction back in the spring that he would rush for 2,000 yards. No Oregon Duck had ever reached that mark, and Verdell was coming off of an injury in 2020 that had people doubting that goal.

Given the way that he has started his fifth season, 2,000 yards isn't too farfetched of a goal. He has 235 rushing yards on 38 carries through the first two games, including 161 against Ohio State on Saturday. He had 285 yards on 65 carries last season, albeit he was playing through a thumb injury for most of the year.

Verdell, who moved up to seventh on the Ducks' all-time career rushing yards list on Saturday, earned a bundle of accolades after his dazzling performance at the Horseshoe. He picked up the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, Reese's Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week, and Rose Bowl Pac-12 Player of the Week.

Undeterred by his spectacular game, Verdell doesn't feed into the outside noise, whether it be questions about his durability after a rough 2020 season, or awards and other superlatives after performances like the one he had on Saturday.

"It's not something I really like to look into," Verdell said after practice Tuesday. "It's nice and all, but I understand the bigger goals at hand that we have here. All I want to do every week is just come out there, practice hard every week, and just be the best that I can for the team on Saturdays."

It wasn't just the huge yardage total for Verdell that was impressive against the Buckeyes, or the fact that he recorded over eight yards per carry, but he also scored three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) for the Ducks. Ohio State's offense was expected to put up a lot of points against the Ducks defense that was without two starters, and the Ducks had an answer for every Buckeyes touchdown and then some.

Verdell scored to put the Ducks on the board first early in the second quarter on a run to the left edge, where there were no Buckeye defenders nearby. Ryan Walk was his lead blocker and didn't have anyone to block. The touchdown capped off a 99-yard touchdown drive that signaled to the Buckeyes and America that the Ducks meant business.

He scored once again on a very similar play design, but this time on fourth and one. Anthony Brown pitched the ball to him, and he beat out two Buckeyes into the corner of the end zone.

His third touchdown of the game was perhaps the biggest play of the game, as he broke through the middle for a 77-yard touchdown run to put the Ducks up 21-7.

After the game, Verdell credited the whole team for the victory.

"We knew this was a good opportunity for us to show what we can really do out there on a big stage, and we took that to heart," said Verdell, who is no stranger to putting up numbers on the big stage.

The Chula Vista, Calif., native appears to be back to the level that he was playing at when he recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, but he looks bigger, stronger, and faster. It's clear that Verdell is hungrier than ever and wants to finish what he started when he arrived in 2017 — to win a national championship.

If he keeps this hot tear going, 2,000 yards is within reach, and a wave of accolades and trophies will come his way as well. But that's not what he's after. He's developed that team-first mentality since he was a child.

"My dad has always driven that mindset of 'don't worry too much about the praise or the outside noise. The same people that can pat you on the back for doing good, as soon as you do bad they'll talk bad about you.'"

Nobody is talking bad about Verdell or the No. 4 Ducks right now. He makes the Oregon offense go and has for years when he's healthy and at his best. If the Ducks are to do what they've never done and win a national title, Verdell will be at the forefront of the offensive attack.

