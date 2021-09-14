REPORT: Justin Flowe Out for Regular Season

The Ducks could be without a star defender for an extended period of time.

Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe will miss the remainder of the 2021 regular season with a foot injury, according to a Tuesday report from Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman.

This supports what we heard from Head Coach Mario Cristobal on Monday when asked if the injury he sustained could be season-ending.

"I wish I could say on Flowe what it's gonna be," Cristobal said in a press conference. "It's a pretty significant injury, so we don't know. [We're] always hopeful, but it seems to be a little bit longer term than anything else."

There were rumors heading into the Ohio State game that Flowe had been injured, and they were confirmed when he walked out onto the field at Ohio Stadium wearing a walking boot on his right foot in street clothes.

Freshman Keith Brown started in his place, and we also saw Nate Heaukulani get a lot of snaps after Dru Mathis had surgery following the Fresno State game.

This is Flowe's second major injury since getting to Oregon. He made his debut in 2020, but tore his meniscus and missed the rest of the season following that injury. He flashed in the spring game and had a lot of momentum heading into this season.

In his lone game in 2021, Flowe totaled a team-high 14 tackles, five of which were solo, a forced fumble, and a tackle for loss against the Bulldogs in week 1. He would go on to be named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

