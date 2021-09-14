REPORT: Oregon Linebacker Justin Flowe out for Remainder of Regular Season
Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe will miss the remainder of the 2021 regular season with a foot injury, according to a Tuesday report from Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman.
This supports what we heard from Head Coach Mario Cristobal on Monday when asked if the injury he sustained could be season-ending.
"I wish I could say on Flowe what it's gonna be," Cristobal said in a press conference. "It's a pretty significant injury, so we don't know. [We're] always hopeful, but it seems to be a little bit longer term than anything else."
There were rumors heading into the Ohio State game that Flowe had been injured, and they were confirmed when he walked out onto the field at Ohio Stadium wearing a walking boot on his right foot in street clothes.
Freshman Keith Brown started in his place, and we also saw Nate Heaukulani get a lot of snaps after Dru Mathis had surgery following the Fresno State game.
This is Flowe's second major injury since getting to Oregon. He made his debut in 2020, but tore his meniscus and missed the rest of the season following that injury. He flashed in the spring game and had a lot of momentum heading into this season.
REPORT: Justin Flowe Out for Regular Season
The star freshman linebacker will miss extended time after playing in just one game.
Ducks Release Week 3 Organizational Chart
The starters for the Ducks' matchup against Stony Brook have been revealed.
Analyzing the Dominance we saw From Oregon's Offensive Line in Columbus
The Ducks O-line showed why it's one of the best groups in the country.
In his lone game in 2021, Flowe totaled a team-high 14 tackles, five of which were solo, a forced fumble, and a tackle for loss against the Bulldogs in week 1. He would go on to be named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.
More from Ducks Digest
Oregon releases organizational chart for week 3 vs. Stony Brook
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE