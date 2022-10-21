Offenses Clash: Taking a Look at UCLA's offense

The most highly-anticipated game this side of the Rockies, with explosive offenses, a packed house, and College Gameday in town. Oregon vs. UCLA has it all, and when the Ducks and Bruins clash in less than hours the offenses will be the big ticket.

Let's dissect the UCLA offense.

The QB

It's safe to say that Oregon has yet to face a quarterback quite as versatile. as Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Dan Lanning even said so himself at his presser on Monday. DTR has been on fire.

Putting up over 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air, as well as an additional 241 yards and four touchowns on the ground, he's the engine that has driven this sports car of a Bruin offense to 40 or more points in all but one game this season.

He's averaging 251.67 yards per game so far this season and has established himself as the best quarterback in the Pac-12 so far. While Oregon fans may argue it's Bo Nix, DTR is the best and Nix is the most complete.

The Skill Players

DTR can't quite do this all on his own. His supporting cast has proven just as dominant. Wide Receiver Jake Bobo has been leading the way for the Bruins, putting up 385 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Bruins. Zach Charbonnet has been the leading rusher with 615 yards and six touchowns. These two have been big cogs in the machine that has helped propel UCLA forward

The Coach

Oregon fans know Chip Kelly well. Maybe too well. The only other two times I've seen a fanbase know a member of the opposing team this well was when Peyton Manning returned to Indy, and when Tom Brady returned to New England.

Kelly led the Oregon Ducks to a national championship appearance during his time as head coach and put the Ducks on the map in the college football landscape. Duck fans remember him more, going back to his time as Mike Bellotti's offensive coordinator.

Coaching-wise, Kelly has finally looked close to how he was back when he was at the helm in Eugene A high-powered, fast tempo, take you to a shootout offense. Kelly also won't be rattled by the Autzen crowd, which projects to be a total sellout.

Kelly is looking to get his first win back in Autzen since he was named the head man down in Westwood.

We'll see how this offense does when they face off with the Ducks on Saturday at 12:35 pm PT.

There will be points, how many?

This game is going to be an absolute track meet. Both these teams have shown they can score, and score a lot. The biggest factors will be 1). whose offense makes the least mistakes, and 2). whose defense comes up big when it's needed.

