Washington State Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 3 Oregon

The Cougars' defense has taken a leap in Jake Dickert's second season as defensive coordinator but faces a tall task against Oregon.

When you think of Washington State football, you probably don't immediately think of a stout defense. In 2021, and especially of late, the Cougars' defense has made some serious noise as it is a veteran group that has been together for a long time.

They have made their money by taking the football away, ranking fifth in the FBS with 20 turnovers gained. The Cougs punch the ball out with force and fly around the field. Here are a few of the leaders to watch out for on Saturday.

1. Jahad Woods - Linebacker

Washington State Cougars linebacker Jahad Woods (13) tries to strip the ball away from Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3). © James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Jahad Woods is the undisputed leader of the Cougars defense and has been a tackling machine for several years. Woods ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 72 tackles, and he is second on the team with 4.5 tackles for loss.

Just two seasons ago, Woods placed in the top five nationally with 141 tackles. The fifth-year senior seems to be around the ball all the time, especially against the run, but the Cougars will need him to step up against Travis Dye who has been tearing defenses apart all season long. The Cougars' run defense ranks seventh in the Pac-12 allowing 161.8 yards on the ground per game, and the last two times they have faced Oregon, they have been gashed on the ground, giving up an average of 287.5 rushing yards per game.

It's safe to assume that Woods will have an extra bit of motivation playing against the Ducks for the fifth and final time as he will try to help his Cougars win at Autzen Stadium for the first time in his career.

2. Ron Stone Jr. - Defensive End

Washington State Cougars defensive end Ron Stone Jr. (10) pursues Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5). © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

If you want to talk about a player having motivation while facing the Ducks, you can be sure that Ron Stone Jr. wants to beat the Ducks to have bragging rights over his older sisters, Ronika, who played volleyball at Oregon for four years, and Ronna, who competed in discus and shotput at Oregon for three years.

Stone has been an animal in the backfield for the Cougars, pacing the team with 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. He especially dominated in the loss to Utah when he put up three tackles for loss, a sack, and forced a fumble.

The Cougars have lined Stone up on the outside and the interior of the defensive line. Oregon has to keep him contained because he can explode into the backfield from anywhere and can put a lick on ball-carriers if he goes unblocked.

3. Derrick Langford Jr. - Defensive Back

USC Trojans wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (1) is tackled after the first down by Washington State Cougars defensive back Derrick Langford (5). © James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

After starting just two games in his first two years at Washington State, Derrick Langford Jr. has slowly begun to prove his worth in 2021. The Cougars, as previously mentioned, have forced a ton of turnovers, and Langford has played a big hand in that. He leads the team with three forced fumbles and has also recorded an interception this season.

The junior college transfer has played well in coverage as well and has helped the Cougars hold opposing quarterbacks to an average of 230.9 passing yards per game, which would be their lowest mark since 2018. They've been especially good defending the pass in their past four Pac-12 games (all wins), giving up just 214.5 passing yards per contest.

The Ducks must hold onto the football against this defense, because Langford and the rest of the Cougs will rip and punch at the ball. Anthony Brown will also have to be at his best when throwing the way of Langford and the secondary who have been rolling.

Bonus: Justus Rogers - Linebacker

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) is hit after the throw by Washington State Cougars linebacker Justus Rogers (37). © James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Justus Rogers has quite literally been a do-it-all player for the Cougars throughout his lengthy career. He came to Pullman as a quarterback and switched to linebacker in fall camp before his redshirt freshman season and has been stout at that position ever since.

He enters the game against Oregon with 194 career tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception. Jahad Woods has been the leader of the linebacker room for most of his tenure at Washington State, but Rogers has been a very productive player as well.

The Cougars will need Rogers to be playing at a high level against Oregon. Sometimes, his eyes can lock onto the quarterback in coverage and he gives up chunk plays from his assignment behind him. They can't afford to make many mistakes against the high-powered Oregon offense.

More from Ducks Digest

Why Oregon's Latest No. 3 Playoff Ranking is Good and Bad

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Check out our forums HERE

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE