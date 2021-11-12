Washington State Offensive Players to Watch vs. No. 3 Oregon

They aren't the air-raid Cougars anymore; they can hurt defenses through the air and on the ground now.

The Washington State Cougars have often given the Ducks fits throughout recent years. From only winning by one touchdown in Pullman in 2014, to taking four straight against the Ducks after that, to having the streak snapped by a Camden Lewis buzzer-beating field goal the last time the teams met at Autzen Stadium, this series has always been fun to watch.

In fact, Oregon's 43-29 win over the Cougars last season was the first time the Ducks had won by two scores since 2013.

This Cougars team could give the Ducks problems once again, especially with the talent and production on offense. Here are a few players to watch closely on Saturday.

1. #4 Jayden de Laura - Quarterback

Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass against the Oregon State Beavers. © James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Simply put, Jayden de Laura has proven that he's the Cougars quarterback for the foreseeable future. It was a big question entering the season as he dealt with off-the-field issues and was not guaranteed his starting spot.

Once he took hold of the starting spot though, he didn't let go, or even ease his grip. de Laura's numbers are improved across the board in his second season, leading the Pac-12 with 17 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions.

de Laura is completing passes at a 63.7% clip — more than three points better than 2020. He's also thrown for 1,967 yards in eight games, good for 245.9 yards per game.

He looks much more comfortable in the pocket and reading defenses in year two, which also helps because he has only been sacked seven times in eight games. He trusts his arm more, is throwing more accurate balls and has a borderline elite pair of receivers to lean on that will be discussed shortly.

de Laura's best game last season was against the Ducks, throwing for 321 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He flashed his potential in that game but is just reaching his prime in his second matchup.

2. #8 Calvin Jackson Jr. - Wide Receiver

Washington State Cougars wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. (8) is tackled by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kejuan Markham (12). © Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Calvin Jackson Jr. has been one of the breakout players this year in the Pac-12, entering his senior season with 416 career receiving yards and three touchdowns on 38 receptions. Through nine games this season, he has more than doubled all of those statistics.

He ranks in the top five in the Pac-12 in receptions (49 — 4th), receiving yards (667 — 2nd), and touchdowns (5 — T-4th). Jackson is coming off of the best game of his career against Arizona State, recording eight catches for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson is a trusty slot receiver that every team wishes they had. He's not the biggest target at 5'10" and 194 pounds, but he's become a reliable pass catcher after enduring some problems with drops earlier in the season. He's a receiver that can find himself wide open in the middle of the field because of excellent play-calling and route-running, and he has enough speed to pick up yards after the catch.

3. #1 Travell Harris - Wide Receiver

Washington State Cougars wide receiver Travell Harris (1) celebrates a touchdown against the USC Trojans. © James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Travell Harris has been a productive wide receiver throughout his entire career at Washington State, but he's putting together his best year in Pullman in his senior season.

Harris leads the team with 54 receptions, which is also his best for a season. He has set career highs in receiving yards (574) and touchdowns (6) as well.

The senior from Tampa, Fla., is an even smaller target than Jackson at 5'9" but he makes up for it with his impressive catch radius, route-running skills, and speed. He did some damage against the Ducks in their meeting last year, tallying nine catches for 93 yards.

Harris is also the primary returner for the Cougs, averaging 21.0 yards per kick return and 11.4 yards per punt return. He is a do-it-all talent that is effective however he gets the ball in his hands.

While Harris and Jackson are the Cougars' two leading receivers, freshman De'Zhaun Stribling has been impressive as the primary outside receiver at 6'2," so keep an eye out for him as well.

Bonus: #21 Max Borghi/#3 Deon McIntosh - Running Back

Washington State running backs Max Borghi (21) and Deon McIntosh (3). © James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

You can't talk about the Cougars' offense without mentioning Max Borghi. Borghi is certainly more satisfied with this offensive scheme now that the Cougars actually run the ball more frequently, and he's enjoyed a nice bounce-back season after an injury-plagued 2020.

Borghi is a touchdown machine, totaling 36 touchdowns in his career at WSU, including eight this year. He can find the holes and punish defenders with physical downhill running, and he has great breakaway speed. Borghi is also a reliable option catching out of the backfield, which is one way he hurt the Ducks the last time he faced them in 2019.

Borghi ran for a touchdown in that game, but he also caught eight passes for 70 yards, constantly moving the chains for the offense.

Deon McIntosh is another bowling ball back that can make tacklers miss with his shiftiness and fantastic footwork. With Borghi out with an injury the last time the Cougars faced the Ducks, McIntosh went right to work with 92 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

McIntosh is not a physically imposing back at 6'0" and 200 pounds, but he plays with physicality and can carry a pile to move the chains with his strong legs.

The Oregon defense has been much improved against the run this season, ranking second in the conference allowing 123.1 rushing yards per game compared to 169.6 last year. Oregon can't get away with playing lightly up front, especially with how effective the Cougars' offensive line has been.

