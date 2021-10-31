Publish date:
WATCH: Byron Cardwell Reacts to Career Day in Win vs. Colorado
Hear from the freshman back after he put up 127 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries.
Mario Cristobal: Verone McKinley III & Daymon David Are 'Fine'
WATCH: Byron Cardwell Reacts to Career Day vs. Colorado
The freshman back exploded for 127 yards in the Ducks' 52-29 win over the Buffaloes
