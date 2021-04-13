WATCH: CJ Verdell Talks Goals for 2021 Season

Oregon's veteran running back is hoping to stay healthy and chase a national championship in his final season in Eugene.

CJ Verdell rushed for 285 yards and 3 touchdowns on 65 carries in 2020. He was injured in the last two games of the season against USC in the Pac-12 title game and Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.

His availability this year will be crucial for the offense, as the Ducks have no proven production behind him and Travis Dye. He talks about how the group is progressing and what a full off-season means for the Ducks heading into the 2021 season.

Verdell has rushed for 2,523 yards in his three seasons at Oregon after redshirting in 2017. At 5'10", 210 pounds, he's a physical runner and his style reminds me a bit of LaMichael James.

You may also like:

[More football]: WATCH-Travis Dye talks spring football

[Football]: Spring Buzz on freshmen WR's Troy Franklin and Dont'e Thornton

[Recruiting]: Report-NCAA recruiting dead period set to expire, how does it impact Oregon?

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max Torres on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest