WATCH: Jevon Holland Talks NFL Draft Preparation

Holland was the top safety on the West Coast during his time in Eugene and brings versatility to the secondary.

The defensive back position has seen steady improvement at Oregon in recent years, with multiple Ducks slated to be taken in the upcoming NFL Draft. Jevon Holland is the main talk of the town, as his high level of play in just two seasons has him viewed by some teams as a first round pick.

Holland excels in coverage--spending some of his Oregon career as the team's top cover corner while also returning punts. He says he's a "ball hawk by nature," which was on display when he led the Ducks in interceptions in consecutive seasons--the first Oregon defender to do so since Jairus Byrd.

He is also strong against the run and is a solid tackler in space due to his elite athleticism.

Where do you think he'll end up at the NFL?

You may also like:

[More football]: WATCH-Penei Sewell talks NFL Draft and time at Oregon

[Recruiting]: Oregon after speedy WR Dominique McKenzie

[Football]: What Sean Dollars' injury means for Oregon

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max Torres on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest