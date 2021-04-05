Ducks Pursuing 2022 Speedster Wideout

A focus I have for Oregon during spring football is finding someone who can make a serious impact at wide receiver--all the elite programs have DUDES at that position. While Bryan McClendon works to fine tune Oregon's talented group including Mycah Pittman and Devon Williams, he's also looking at bringing in more talent to compete for early playing time.

One player that has the staff's attention is Dominique McKenzie from Pine View High School in Saint George, Utah. The Ducks offered last month and McKenzie has only raised his stock in the time since, excelling off the gridiron as a sprinter.

He recently set the Utah 4A state record in the 200 meters with a time of 21.33, the third-fastest time nationally. His top time in the 100 meters is a blazing 10.65, good for 11th in the country.

The very next day he traveled to Phoenix to compete in the Under Armour All-America camp series. Sports Illustrated All-American caught up with him for the latest in his recruitment.

Oregon has his attention as more schools continue to take notice.

"I love their mindset, their winning mentality," McKenzie said.

Winning is the best recruiting tool for any school and Mario Cristobal's ability to elevate his team to the top of the conference is attracting recruits from all over the country.

That's part of what makes Oregon stand out to him.

"They've won two back-to-back conference championships in '19 and '20," McKenzie said of Oregon's on-field success. "Their facility and what they have, what they require for their athletes. They always give the best so you play the best."

When looking at the Ducks, a team that was second in the Pac-12 in total offense last season (2,890 total yards, 412.9 YPG), he says he sees a need he can fill in Eugene.

"They need a guy who can stretch the field, long plays," McKenzie said. "Really spread the defense, be a deep threat, and catch the short balls and go for long yards."

This aligns with his skill set, as he sees himself playing outside receiver at the next level.

He has yet to see Eugene for himself, but is working on setting up a visit to check out the Ducks.

"Whenever they open it up. I've heard a few things but I'm not too sure yet."

As recruits nail down dates for official visits, Pittsburgh will be the first school the speedster visits when the dead period ends. On the recruiting trail the Ducks are part of a small group of schools McKenzie says he hears from the most, including Pittsburgh and Utah State.

At 6'0", 165 pounds, he's the epitome of a deep-ball threat, snagging 18 touchdowns and piling up 1,719 receiving yards in 14 games during his junior season. That mark was good for No. 3 in the entire country, behind national leader and fellow Utah prep Noah Kjar (Weber State commit) from Corner Canyon--where the Ducks snagged freshman center Jackson Light.

McKenzie's film is impressive--starting off with multiple house calls on kick return. He routinely gets behind the defense and is evasive in space after the catch. He also has solid body control and can make plays when needed at the goal line.

McKenzie has a twin brother Marcus, a 2022 athlete that is hearing from Arizona frequently and is hoping for an Oregon offer. He told SI All-American that it'd be nice if the two could stay together for college ball, but it's okay if they end up going separate ways.

Like his brother, Marcus is also a track star, posting a 21.35 in the 200 meters, which ranks fifth nationally. He currently holds the 60 and 200 meter indoor records in Utah.

We'll keep our eye on Dominique's Twitter to see when we can expect him in Eugene for a visit.

Watch Junior Highlights

