WATCH: Joe Moorhead Evaluates Offense in Utah Loss, Previews Oregon State

WATCH: Joe Moorhead Evaluates Oregon Offense in Utah Loss, Previews Oregon State
Oregon Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead speaks with the media following Oregon's brutal loss to Utah.
Topics covered include:
-Oregon's offensive performance on third down
-Anthony Brown's chemistry with the wide receivers
-Lack of red zone success
-Addressing the major shift in the wide receiver personnel
The Oregon offense struggled to put up points and will need to bounce back thi
