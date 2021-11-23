WATCH: Joe Moorhead Evaluates Offense in Utah Loss, Previews Oregon State

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    WATCH: Joe Moorhead Evaluates Oregon Offense in Utah Loss, Previews Oregon State

    The offense still has plenty of questions to answer following major injuries to the wide receiver corps.
    Oregon Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead speaks with the media following Oregon's brutal loss to Utah.

    Topics covered include:

    -Oregon's offensive performance on third down

    -Anthony Brown's chemistry with the wide receivers

    -Lack of red zone success 

    -Addressing the major shift in the wide receiver personnel 

