Mario Cristobal Updates Injuries Following Loss to Utah

Oregon’s injury problems continue as the Ducks prepare to face off against the Beavers

The Ducks were handed their worst loss of the season on Saturday when they fell to Utah 38-7. While the loss was bad in itself, the Ducks also saw some players miss the game or leave the game with injuries.

Injuries have plagued the Ducks all season wrong, and Head Coach Mario Cristobal updated the status of numerous Ducks on Monday ahead of the rivalry matchup.

Safety Verone McKinley

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

McKinley left the Utah game early after what appeared to be a head injury. Cristobal updated his status on Monday saying, “Verone is good.”

Offensive Lineman Ryan Walk

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

“Ryan Walk will still be another couple of weeks,” Cristobal said. Walk left the game against Washington and was sorely missed against the Utes as the Ducks put up just 63 rushing yards and surrendered three sacks.

Safety Steve Stevens

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

“Steve Stevens will still be out,” Cristobal said of the defensive back. Stephens hasn't played since Oct. 30 when the Ducks played Colorado.

Tight End DJ Johnson

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The part-time offense and part time-defensive player was given a “day-to-day” designation by Cristobal. Johnson hasn’t played in the previous two games against Washington State and Utah.

Defensive Tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson

Max Torres/Ducks Digest

“Keyon will probably be out,” Cristobal said. Ware-Hudson also missed the crucial matchup with Utah as well as games against Washington.

Quarterback Anthony Brown

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Brown was taking hits all game but played through any injury he may have sustained. Cristobal seems confident he will be fine ahead of the regular season finale.

“Quarterback is healthy,” Cristobal said. “We've planned some really good stuff up until this last game. We will continue working on putting together our best game plan to play better. We didn't do a good enough job last game."

You may also like

Oregon loses top spot in SI Pac-12 football power rankings

Join the Community

Follow John on Twitter: @j_rustik

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE