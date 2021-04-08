WATCH: Johnny Johnson Sees Elite Potential in Ducks' Wide Receiver Room

The Ducks will roll out a mixture of veterans and elite freshmen in 2021.

Johnny Johnson chose to return to Oregon following the Ducks' loss to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl in his home state of Arizona. During his time at Oregon he's emerged as one of the stronger route runners on the team.

He'll be joined by Jaylon Redd and Mycah Pittman as returning players that could help the offense put up a lot of points this season. The Ducks have already welcomed two all-American wide receivers in the 2021 class in Troy Franklin and Dont'e Thornton who are on campus. They'll be joined by a third all-American receiver, Isaiah Brevard, in the summer.

Johnson called Franklin's hands in practice "second to none" and says the wide receiver group this year could go down as one to remember.

