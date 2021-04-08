Who are Oregon’s Next Targets in Texas?

The Ducks have already picked up two commitments from Texas in 2022 and are looking to expand the pipeline.

In my last story, I discussed what has happened so far in Oregon’s recent effort to resurrect the Texas recruiting pipeline. Now, I want to narrow the focus from the abstract promise of a Texas pipeline to specific names that Oregon is targeting for the 2022 cycle.

Here is a list of uncommitted Texas prospects that the Ducks have offered and are actively recruiting, as well as a short update on where Oregon stands with each.

Note: All rankings come from the 247Sports Composite national rankings.

Oregon’s Primary Targets

No. 31: 5-star OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (Humble, TX): Banks is among the biggest names on the board for Oregon in this cycle. His commitment alone would likely lead most fans to declare the program’s venture into Texas a success.

There’s reason to think the Ducks have a legit shot.

Oregon is in Banks’ top 8 and he already has an official visit to Eugene locked in for June 8-10, which would suggest the Ducks are a serious contender. Further bolstering the Ducks’ case is Banks’ relationship with Duck commit Stephon Johnson, who in an interview with DucksDigest identified Banks as one of his main targets in peer-recruiting: “Kelvin Banks, that's the main man right there. That's been my boy forever. We grew up together.”

The Oregon staff has a great reputation when it comes to on-campus visits and one would doubt they will be lacking enthusiasm after the extended recruiting dead period this past year. By the time Banks arrives, Cristobal and Mirabal will likely have a top-10 pick to their credit in Outland Trophy winner Penei Sewell.

Ducks fans should be eager to hear reports from the visit in early June, as this has the makings of a major recruitment for Oregon in 2022.

No. 40 4-star WR Evan Stewart (Frisco, TX): The Ducks initially made Stewart’s top 13 back in January. Since then, Stewart has committed and de-committed from Texas, but it looks like the Longhorns are still in a great spot--he has an official visit lined up to Austin this summer.

He’s set for a busy month of June, as he's also locked in additional trips to Texas A&M and Florida. The Ducks have some ground to make up for this borderline 5-star, although Stewart was another name Stephon Johnson mentioned as a target in peer recruiting.

No. 73 4-star WR Brenen Thompson (Spearman, TX): Oregon made Thompson’s top 12 just before Christmas, but currently, all 4 crystal ball predictions on 247Sports have Thompson teaming up with Dabo Swinney at Clemson. The Ducks are a threat here but don’t seem to be the favorite.

No. 185 4-star WR Chris Marshall (Fort Bend, TX): Just last week, Marshall included Oregon in his top group, and he was another name mentioned by Stephon Johnson as a target in peer recruiting. There seems to be some feeling that he will stay in state, as the crystal ball consensus currently sits on the Aggies of Texas A&M.

But don't count the Ducks out yet. You can read more on where things stand with Marshall from Max here.

No. 193 4-star CB Terrance Brooks (Plano, TX): Brooks hasn’t put out a list of top schools, but when he does the Ducks are certainly in contention to make the cut. Another factor as we eye the summer will be the effort to get Brooks on campus in Eugene for an official visit. He already has a trip scheduled to Texas in June.

Brooks’ offers include Alabama, Oklahoma, and Washington as well as in-state programs Texas and Texas A&M. Just recently he landed an offer from Ole Miss, bringing his total to 36.

Currently, Oregon doesn’t have a cornerback committed in the 2022 class, but Brooks could be a major name to watch at that position moving forward.

No. 214 4-star DE Ernest Cooper IV (Arlington, TX): Oregon is vying to get Cooper on campus for an official visit along with the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Stanford, which have all offered. While this recruitment is still in the early stages, Oregon is involved and will look to potentially add Cooper to their 2022 defensive line class that already includes 4-star Gracen Halton.

No. 269 4-star OT Cameron Williams (Duncanville, TX): Williams included Oregon in his top 11 in February. The Ducks are also the only official visit currently set up for Williams, as he plans to be in Eugene June 4-6. This appears to be a major target for Cristobal and would be a huge step in further strengthening Oregon’s presence in Texas.

No. 398 3-star WR Randy Masters (Pearland, TX): Right now, Oregon is the program with the most buzz for Masters. The Ducks hold both crystal ball predictions on 247Sports and have been the beneficiaries of some positive interactions on Twitter over the past month:

Masters’ recruitment has been an intriguing one to follow thus far. In August, he initially committed to Baylor, then flipped to Cincinnati in November-- before ultimately deciding to open his recruitment back up in January.

Masters, like all 2022 prospects, still has plenty of time to settle on the right program before signing in December--if he wants to sign early. That said, Oregon fans will definitely want to monitor this recruitment going forward.

Here are other uncommitted Texas prospects with Ducks’ offers to watch as their recruitments ramp up and Oregon potentially gets more involved:

No. 7 5-star OG Devon Campbell (Arlington, TX): Oregon offered in early February and missed the cut for his top 7 later that month. It will be a tough push for Cristobal and company to get back into this recruitment, but given the Ducks’ reputation on the offensive line and Campbell’s ranking, he is still a prospect worth mentioning.

No. 14 5-star OLB Harold Perkins (Cypress, TX): This recruitment has been a bit slower. The Ducks will have to overcome the draw of the in-state Longhorns and Aggies, but still have an outside shot in this recruitment if they can get Perkins on campus.

No. 119 4-star OT Kam Dewberry (Humble, TX): The Ducks offered in early February and have some ground to make up on the the top 10 he released in December that was loaded with SEC programs. Now attention shifts to trying to land an official visit and selling Dewberry on the program’s recent success on the offensive line.

No. 177 4-star DT Jaray Bledsoe (Bremond, TX): Bledsoe’s recruitment has been slow-developing as well. The Ducks’ were one of a handful of offers Bledsoe received in late January, including Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Texas, and Texas A&M among others.

We’ll see how things develop into the summer for the Under Armour All-American. Hopefully we'll get a clearer picture, but for now Texas A&M leads the 247 Sports Crystal Ball.

No. 218 4-star S Cristian Driver (Argyle, TX): Oregon made the cut for Driver’s top 12 back in November. Since then, the Ducks have picked up two other safeties (Williams and Hullaby).

Now they may be more focused on other spots, but we’ll just have to see how things unfold as the cycle progresses.

No. 440 3-star TE Trent McGaughey (Pearland, TX): Oregon already has one tight end committed in Andre Dollar, but if they do choose to add another down the road, McGaughey could be a suitable option.

No. 449 3-star ILB Justin Medlock (Manvel, TX): Medlock is another uncommitted prospect with an Oregon offer. The Ducks are involved although there isn’t a clear timeline for when a decision or top group will be announced.

Right now, Oregon’s focus should be getting Medlock on campus for an official visit.

You may also like:

[More recruiting]: Reid's Rundown-Oregon resurrecting Texas pipeline

[Football]: Tim DeRuyter set to unleash full potential of Kayvon Thibodeaux

[Recruiting]: Oregon makes top 8 for So Cal WR

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Reid Tingley on Twitter: @mf_reid

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest