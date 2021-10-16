WATCH: Mario Cristobal Talks Nail-Biting Win Over California

    • October 16, 2021
    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Talks Narrow Win Over California
    Hear from the Ducks head coach after a 24-17 nail-biting win over California.
    The No. 9 Oregon Ducks slipped past the California Golden Bears 24-17 behind some clutch plays from both sides.

    Mario Cristobal discussed:

    - The team's effort

    - Penalties

    - The impressive performance from Travis Dye

    - The clutch play from the defense and from Anthony Brown

    - How the Ducks improved and what they need to work on for next week.

    Check out the presser in the video player above.

