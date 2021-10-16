WATCH: Mario Cristobal Talks Nail-Biting Win Over California

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks slipped past the California Golden Bears 24-17 behind some clutch plays from both sides.

Mario Cristobal discussed:

- The team's effort

- Penalties

- The impressive performance from Travis Dye

- The clutch play from the defense and from Anthony Brown

- How the Ducks improved and what they need to work on for next week.

Check out the presser in the video player above.

