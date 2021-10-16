WATCH: Mario Cristobal Talks Nail-Biting Win Over California

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Talks Narrow Win Over California
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks slipped past the California Golden Bears 24-17 behind some clutch plays from both sides.
Mario Cristobal discussed:
- The team's effort
- Penalties
- The impressive performance from Travis Dye
- The clutch play from the defense and from Anthony Brown
- How the Ducks improved and what they need to work on for next week.
Check out the presser in the video player above.
