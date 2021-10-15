Justin Flowe Partners With Marshawn Lynch, Announces New NIL Deal

The Oregon defender signed with Beast Mode Marketing in order to progress his ability to secure name, image and likeness deals.

On Thursday morning, Beast Mode Marketing announced the official signing of Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe. Their goal is to manage all NIL deals for the young freshman.

The company is founded by Marshawn Lynch, Byron Sheng and Kevin Parker. Some of their other notable clients are NFL players Najee Harris, Marcus Peters and Josh Johnson.

The Oregon linebacker made it official when he posted the announcement from Beast Mode Marketing on his Instagram story.

“Marshawn and his team really bring that Beastmode mentality to all they do,” Flowe said in the official press release. “I’m looking forward to that knowledge being passed along to help me maximize my opportunities on and off the field. But my first priorities are supporting my teammates and healing up so I can get back on the field with them.”

Flowe had an explosive start to his career this season when the Ducks faced off against Fresno State. The freshman recorded 14 total tackles, five of which were solo. In his only game of the season, he was all over the field making plays. He received Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors after his dominant performance.

Unfortunately after the Fresno State game it was determined that he injured his foot and would miss the remainder of the season.

Flowe will be the first college player taken in by this agency, and Lynch appears to be ecstatic at the change to help the young athlete get deals.

“First off, Lil bra’ is a Beast and I mean, we share some of the same folks and when they reached out, we got on the horn and put a play together,” Lynch said. “My squad and I are here to help him in any way we can—whether it be getting through these moments in time or ensuring he’s making the most out of every opportunity while lifting others on his way.”

Lynch is well known for his success in the NFL. In his 12 seasons playing in the NFL, he amassed 10,413 rushing yards and 85 touchdowns. His style of play, dubbed “beast mode” was unstoppable at times, and led to one of the most famous runs in recent NFL history.

Flowe is not the only Oregon player who has gained attention for NIL deals. He has followed fellow defender Kayvon Thibodeaux, who has pulled in several deals from various companies throughout this season.

Ducks fans hope to see Flowe return next season and pick up where he left off while also securing deals to help further his reach across college football.

