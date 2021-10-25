WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to 34-31 Victory Over UCLA

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to 34-31 Win Over UCLA in Pasadena
The Ducks escaped Pasadena with a huge win on the road as we start off the second half of the season.
Cristobal hit on various points including:
-Kayvon Thibodeaux's performance
-Big plays from the defense down the stretch
-What allowed the offense to be successful on third down
-What Travis Dye had to overcome en route to a historic performance
-Overcoming adversity throughout the season
