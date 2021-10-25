WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to 34-31 Victory Over UCLA

    • October 25, 2021
    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to 34-31 Win Over UCLA in Pasadena

    Another week, another gutsy week for the Ducks as No. 10 Oregon outlasted UCLA
    The Ducks escaped Pasadena with a huge win on the road as we start off the second half of the season.

    Cristobal hit on various points including:

    -Kayvon Thibodeaux's performance

    -Big plays from the defense down the stretch

    -What allowed the offense to be successful on third down

    -What Travis Dye had to overcome en route to a historic performance 

    -Overcoming adversity throughout the season

    Jackson Powers-Johnson Exits UCLA Game with Injury

