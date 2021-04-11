WATCH: Mario Cristobal Updates From Spring Football Practice No. 5

FootballBasketballRecruitingPro Ducks
The Ducks held their fifth spring practice Saturday in Autzen Stadium with full pads.
Oregon was back home in Autzen Stadium Saturday with a fully-padded practice. The Ducks are now one third of the way through spring football. 

Head Coach Mario Cristobal says he is very pleased with where his team is at and that every early enrollee freshman has gotten good reps in a variety of situations. 

He also spoke about what goes into the hiring process as Oregon coaches have started to take jobs elsewhere given the program's recent string of success. Cristobal also provided updates on the quarterback situation and how he is managing the reps moving forward as the team eyes its first spring scrimmage next weekend. 

