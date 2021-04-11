WATCH: Mario Cristobal Updates From Spring Football Practice No. 5

The Ducks held their fifth spring practice Saturday in Autzen Stadium with full pads.

Oregon was back home in Autzen Stadium Saturday with a fully-padded practice. The Ducks are now one third of the way through spring football.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal says he is very pleased with where his team is at and that every early enrollee freshman has gotten good reps in a variety of situations.

He also spoke about what goes into the hiring process as Oregon coaches have started to take jobs elsewhere given the program's recent string of success. Cristobal also provided updates on the quarterback situation and how he is managing the reps moving forward as the team eyes its first spring scrimmage next weekend.

You may also like:

[More football]: Marcel Yates talks about coming to Oregon, safety group in 2021

[Recruiting]: All-American WR Evan Stewart places Oregon in Top 8

[Recruiting]: Insider intel on Oregon's recruitment of massive DT Sir Mells

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max Torres on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest