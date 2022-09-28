Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus met with reporters in Eugene following Tuesday's practice. Find the press conference video below as well as a transcript of some notable quotes.

Question: What was the atmosphere like in the visiting locker room on Saturday?

Dorlus: "It was amazing. Back-and-forth game, down to the last two minutes of the game. Just to finish like that--was just like a dream come true. It felt like a dream out there when Mase caught that interception. The locker room was lit. Just happy we won."

Question: "Coach said that Stanford's a team that traditionally looks to bloody your nose in the run game. As a guy who plays up front defensively, you forward to a matchup like that?"

Dorlus: "Of course. That's my mentality every time is to stop the run first. I feel like Stanford we know what they're gonna do. This the test we've been waiting for. I'm excited for this opportunity."

Question: "After the way this game against Stanford ended last year how much extra motivation does that provide for you guys in the locker room?"

Dorlus: "I just told the D-line last year them boys stung us. That was unacceptable and I just told them we gotta have the same mentality we had the past two weeks and really just forget about everybody else. We know we're the most physical team. We know we have the guys to do it. We just gotta keep focused on the plan, stay locked in."

Question: "What's it gonna be like not having him (DJ Johnson) next to you for the first half?"

Dorlus: "It's alright it's gonna be good. Today in practice it was me and Mase on the edge. I've been playing with Mase since freshman year so it's not really a difference. We're gonna miss DJ for sure. I can't to have him in the second half."

