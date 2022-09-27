In week 4 the Oregon Ducks showed a side of them that many haven't seen for some time. They had their backs against the wall the entire game against Washington State, but they battled until the final whistle and came out with a hard-fought victory.

On Monday head coach Dan Lanning said he learns something about his team with every game they play.

Surely this win had to have a different feel to it than ones we've seen in recent seasons.

"That game to me was our DNA trait game," he said of the win over the Cougars.

All throughout the week leading up to the game, much had been made of the raucous atmosphere that comes with Martin Stadium. The Ducks didn't let that impact the outcome.

"We had to go out there and play a team in a rough situation where we had to really show some resiliency," Lanning continued. "There was moments of sacrifice and growth, and toughness and all those things really showed up. The things that we talk about--connection. All those things really showed up in that game for us."

That resiliency manifested itself in part with the Oregon offense, which willed the team back into the game by putting up 21 points in the final quarter to take a 37-34 lead with just under two minutes left to play. That was before Mase Funa slammed the door shut on the Cougs with a game-winning pick-six.

Lanning admits that it looked bleak towards the end but didn't sense a shred of doubt from his guys.

"I'm sure there was a lot of people who didn't really believe there at the end of the game," he said. "But I don't think there was ever an ounce of doubt on our sideline which I certainly appreciated cause we needed all hands on deck."

One specific play that went under the radar was Bucky Irving's 21-yard reception on fourth-and-two, which Nix threaded into double coverage nearly 20 yards past the sticks.

At that point, Oregon was down 34-22 with just 5:48 left on the clock and all hope looked lost, but that catch set up Cam McCormick's touchdown.

In previous years we've seen the Ducks battle it out with teams down to the wire, but we've also seen them play down to the level of their opponents. Last season Oregon was looking at a potential playoff run until they met the Utah Utes two times in three weeks, losing by a combined score of 76-17.

To find the most recent comeback you'd have to look back to the 2020 Rose Bowl, where the Ducks faced the Wisconsin Badgers in an exciting matchup that came down to the wire. Justin Herbert didn't throw for any touchdowns but instead ran for three, scoring the eventual game winner with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter after the defense shut down Jonathan Taylor and the Badger offense.

Through four games we can say this about Oregon. This is a new Ducks team with a new demeanor that can win games in different ways. Lanning and his staff have prepared this team to a point where even if they're down big, they can dig deep to gut out tough games.

With Stanford coming to Autzen stadium for a late-night game the Ducks can't take anything for granted and the players and staff know what this game means for their season.

Every game is must win, and it's no different with an athletic and talented Stanford team this week.

