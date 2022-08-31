The Oregon Ducks are getting ready to board a plane to Atlanta on Thursday ahead of their big matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

On Wednesday, head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters in Eugene to give his final remarks ahead of the game.

Opening Statement: "Really good day of prep for our guys. Pleased with our progress as we get closer and closer to traveling. We'll be out tomorrow after our practice in the morning we'll travel that way. Our guys have a great mindset right now. Again, I think I said it before the hay's not in the barn. We got a lot of work to do. We're gonna keep working until the ball's kicked."

Question: "In terms of Friday, are you a hotel walkthrough guy, a stadium walkthrough guy?"

Lanning: "We'll get a walkthrough. We'll have an activation lift for our guys. We'll use the Falcons facility a little bit. We'll use the stadium."

Question: "How's the practice squad been in terms of giving you guys good looks?"

Lanning: "Phenomenal. I think every single day I've been able to point out somebody different that's embracing their role for our team to be successful and that look ultimately is what's gonna lead to our success."

Question: "Looks like Terrell (Tilmon) is out there number 19 kind of to mimic Brock Bowers. How has he done in that role, what do you like from there?"

Lanning: "He's done a great job. Terrell's pushed us every single day. Obviously there's several guys that are giving us that look. We've had T-Ferg (Terrance Ferguson) and Mo (Moliki Matavao) over there giving us those looks. Think it's really important to try to simulate some of that size and speed that they have at the tight end position."

Question: "Will you guys hit before Saturday or are you done with your full-contact practices?

Lanning: "To be determined."

Question: "Do you guys have any outside of football plans while you're in Atlanta, kind of team building stuff?"

Lanning: "We're going there for work. We got a job."

Question: "Is recruiting an opportunity for you on the road? If you want to hit the Atlanta area, the Southeast in particular, you theoretically could."

Lanning: "Normally I'd say that's probably something that we would look to do. This early in the season that's not our biggest concern. First time traveling for me, I wanna get everybody familiar with that process."

Question: "First day of fall camp you were a little overwhelmed by how much work this team had to do. Now that you're one day away from leaving how do you feel like your team is going into 'we're getting on a plane tomorrow and we're going to play?' "

Lanning: "I think one, our players have really embraced the work, the extra work needed. That being said, I still think there's opportunities for us to prepare and get ready and continue to improve in between now and the game. A lot of things that we can clean up. And I think it's our jobs as coaches to simplify the game plan as we get closer to kickoff.

