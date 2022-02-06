Mario Cristobal Finally Has His Offensive Coordinator in Miami

Mario Cristobal has Finally Found his Offensive Coordinator at Miami, per Report
Mario Cristobal was announced as the new head coach at Miami on Dec. 6 of last year and on Sunday, exactly two months from his formal announcement, he's found his offensive coordinator.
Former Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis will be the next offensive coordinator at Miami, according to the Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Gattis spent the last three seasons in Ann Arbor working under Jim Harbaugh, who interviewed for the Vikings' head-coaching vacancy on National Signing Day earlier this week. While at Michigan, Gattis won the Broyles Award, which recognizes the top assistant coach in the country.
The Wolverines looked revitalized on offense in 2021, scoring at a clip of 35.79 points per game en route to a College Football Playoff appearance.
Former Oregon Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon was one of multiple assistant coaches to follow Cristobal to Miami. He left Miami last week to return to coach wide receivers at Georgia, his alma mater.
