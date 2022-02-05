Ducks Dish Podcast: Friday Oregon Ducks Football and Recruiting Talk
-Where will Jeffrey Bassa play in 2022?
-Is DJ Johnson Oregon's next edge rusher following Kayvon Thibodeaux's departure?
-What will Jackson Powers-Johnson look like on defense to start spring?
A closer look at all these questions and so much more in the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast!
Watch the episode on YouTube:
PODCAST: Friday Oregon Football and Recruiting Chat
Get your weekend started right talking some Ducks football and recruiting
Meet Oregon's Newest 5-Star Signee: Grace VanSlooten
VanSlooten fell in love with Eugene during her very first trip to the West Coast and decided to call it home
What's Next for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks on the Recruiting Trail?
Oregon will have a completely new staff to work on growing the 2023 class
Listen to the episode on Spotify:
Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts:
