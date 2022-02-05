PODCAST: Friday Oregon Football and Recruiting Chat

Skip to main content

Ducks Dish Podcast: Friday Oregon Ducks Football and Recruiting Talk

Taking a closer look at numerous 2022 signees and some early questions about next year's roster.

-Where will Jeffrey Bassa play in 2022?

-Is DJ Johnson Oregon's next edge rusher following Kayvon Thibodeaux's departure?

-What will Jackson Powers-Johnson look like on defense to start spring?

A closer look at all these questions and so much more in the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast!

Watch the episode on YouTube:

Listen to the episode on Spotify:

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts:

Apple Podcasts Link

