Oregon Ducks Baseball vs. 'Perfect' Texas A&M: Super Regional Preview
The Oregon Ducks baseball team will play at Texas A&M (47-13) in the Super Regionals beginning Friday or Saturday. The Ducks and Aggies will battle in a best-of-three series, with the winner punching a ticket to Omaha for the Men's College World Series.
Oregon (39-18) is heating up at the perfect time but will face another streaking squad in the Aggies.
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies beat the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 9-4 Sunday night to win the College Station Regional at Olsen Field. The Aggies went a perfect 3-0, successfully defending their home turf with wins over every opponent (Grambling, Texas, and Louisiana.)
The Ducks will need to account for Texas A&M third baseman Gavin Grahovac. Grahovac smacked his 22nd homer of the season in the ninth inning on Sunday, which broke the record by an Aggies freshman.
This Texas A&M squad also set a program record for most home runs in the season, when shortstop and slugger Ali Camarillo hit a solo bomb in the seventh inning on Sunday. After smacking five total home runs on Sunday, the Aggies now have 130 home runs this season.
The Ducks advanced from the UC Santa Barbara Regional, where they beat the No. 18 Gauchos twice and San Diego.
The Ducks are advancing to the Super Regionals for the second-straight season for the first time ever. The Aggies are advancing to the Super Regionals for the second time in three seasons.
Oregon bounced back from a winless Pac-12 Tournament appearance and hopes to keep the positive momentum alive.
“We knew that we had our hands full, and we had our hands full all weekend,” UO coach Mark Wasikowski said. “And we were blessed enough to come out on top. I’m just proud of the guys that I get a chance to represent, and their grit and determination. We got a few breaks, and we had a lot of really quality play.”
The three-game Oregon winning streak is with much thanks to excellent pitching and the bats coming alive. UO pitcheer Kevin Seitter is fresh a four-hit shutout Sunday. Seitter, Grinsell and RJ Gordon combined to go 23 innings while allowing just three earned runs across wins over the weekend.
“From the first inning on, my guys were making plays behind me left and right,” said Seitter, a senior transfer from Quinnipiac. “It was really fun to watch, and just to be a part of something like that is really special. Pitch-wise my fastball was working pretty well, and I had my breaking stuff, which was great. But I don’t want to take away from the team effort at all. That was one of the best things I’ve ever seen, and it was so fun to be a part of.”