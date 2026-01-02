Biggest Winners And Losers From Oregon's Win Over Texas Tech

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are on their way to the semifinal of the College Football Playoff after defeating the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-0. The Oregon defense, led by defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, pitched a shutout and had arguably their best performance of the season in the win. Below are the winners and losers of the 23-0 Oregon win over Texas Tech in the CFP.

Winners

The Entire Oregon Defense



The Ducks' defense was able to shut out a Texas Tech offense that ranked No. 2 nationally in points per game with 42.5 and ranked No. 5 nationally in yards per game at 480.3. The Ducks were able to hold the Red Raiders to zero points and 215 yards.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) makes a confetti angel following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Ducks were able to hold Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton to 137 yards through the air while intercepting him twice. Freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. had a big day picking off Morton two times, including once in the red zone.

The Ducks' defensive line was able to terrorize Morton for most of the day as well. Oregon recorded four sacks, including a strip sack that set up the offense for Oregon inside the Red Raiders' 10-yard line.

Jordon Davison

The freshman running back had a big day for the Ducks, recording 15 carries and two touchdowns. Davison has mostly been used as the goal-line back but is beginning to see more carries on first and second down. With the big performance by Davison in the Orange Bowl, Davison is building momentum going into the Peach Bowl against Indiana.

Dan Lanning

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning has taken this Ducks team further and further with each year he has been at the helm. The Orange Bowl victory is Lanning’s biggest win for the Ducks in his tenure with the program, and he will now lead the Ducks to a semifinal with a chance for revenge against Indiana.

Lanning is two wins away from bringing the Ducks their first-ever national championship. The Orange Bowl win for the Ducks represents the third bowl game that Lanning has won, and the second college football playoff win for him.

Losers

Behren Morton

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) stands on the field prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It was a tough day at the office for Morton against a stout Ducks defense. Morton, who is a senior and in his last year with Texas Tech, went 18/32 through the air for 137 yards with two interceptions. With a less-than-ideal performance for Morton, it may cause his NFL Draft stock to tank.

The Big 12

In a college football world that seems to be increasingly catering to the SEC and Big Ten when it comes to spots handed out in the College Football Playoff bracket, the Big 12 came up short once again. Whether or not the 23-point loss for Texas Tech plays into the CFP committee’s minds going into next season is still unknown, but it can’t help the Big 12’s cause.