Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther Sportssi.com
Search

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon vs. Central Connecticut State in Eugene Regional

Oregon goes toe-to-toe with the Northeastern Conference Tournament champions in Eugene.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Where: PK Park (Eugene, Oregon)

When: Approx 2:06 p.m.

TV: ESPN 3

Stream: Sling, ESPN+, Fubo, Hulu Live TV

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Live Updates: Follow @mtorressports on Twitter, and Live Game Thread on Ducks Digest

Cullen Kafka gets the start on the mound for Oregon.

Top 1

Jay DeVito grounds out to second

Noah Martinez line drive single to center field

Buddy Dewaine line drive single to center field, Martinez advances to second

Sam Loda grounds out to third

Bottom 1

Tanner Smith reaches second on a fielding error on a pop up to shallow left field

Kenyon Yovan launches deep home run to left center field Oregon leads 2-0 

-Breaks UO single-season home run record with 15

Aaron Zavala flies out to third

Gabe Matthews strikes out swinging

Josh Kasevich grounds out to the pitcher

Top 2

Brandon Fox strikes out swinging

Michael Torniero grounds out

Hunter Pasqualini singles to right field

Matt Bertochi strikes out swinging

Bottom 2

Anthony Hall homers to right field, Oregon leads 3-0

Sam Novitske flies out to right field

Jack Scanlon doubles to right field

Gavin grant singles on a bunt, Scanlon advances to third

More from Ducks Digest

Oregon football visitor list for first weekend of June

2022 Utah DL Ben Roberts places Oregon in top six

Oregon Ducks Eugene Regional preview

Stay connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com

Oregon Ducks Baseball 2021
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon vs. Central Connecticut State

PK Park Broad Shot
Recruiting

Oregon Opens Eugene Regional Against Central Connecticut State

Ben Roberts
Recruiting

Utah DL Has Oregon in Top Six

Aisea Moa Oregon Visit Flex
Recruiting

Updated Oregon Football Visitors List to Open June

LJ Figueroa Iowa 2021
Basketball

Oregon Basketball Alumni Unite for a Shot at $1 Million

Kelly Graves Green 2020
Recruiting

Kelly Graves Lands 2022 Commitment

Sir Mells
Recruiting

Sir Mells Excited to Meet Oregon Staff in Eugene

Dana Altman Yelling
Basketball

Dana Altman Continues Strengthening Hall of Fame Resume