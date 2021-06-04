LIVE UPDATES: Oregon vs. Central Connecticut State

Oregon goes toe-to-toe with the Northeastern Conference Tournament champions in Eugene.

Where: PK Park (Eugene, Oregon)

When: Approx 2:06 p.m.

TV: ESPN 3

Stream: Sling, ESPN+, Fubo, Hulu Live TV

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Live Updates: Follow @mtorressports on Twitter, and Live Game Thread on Ducks Digest

Cullen Kafka gets the start on the mound for Oregon.

Top 1

Jay DeVito grounds out to second

Noah Martinez line drive single to center field

Buddy Dewaine line drive single to center field, Martinez advances to second

Sam Loda grounds out to third

Bottom 1

Tanner Smith reaches second on a fielding error on a pop up to shallow left field

Kenyon Yovan launches deep home run to left center field Oregon leads 2-0

-Breaks UO single-season home run record with 15

Aaron Zavala flies out to third

Gabe Matthews strikes out swinging

Josh Kasevich grounds out to the pitcher

Top 2

Brandon Fox strikes out swinging

Michael Torniero grounds out

Hunter Pasqualini singles to right field

Matt Bertochi strikes out swinging

Bottom 2

Anthony Hall homers to right field, Oregon leads 3-0

Sam Novitske flies out to right field

Jack Scanlon doubles to right field

Gavin grant singles on a bunt, Scanlon advances to third

More from Ducks Digest

