LIVE UPDATES: Oregon vs. Central Connecticut State in Eugene Regional
Where: PK Park (Eugene, Oregon)
When: Approx 2:06 p.m.
TV: ESPN 3
Stream: Sling, ESPN+, Fubo, Hulu Live TV
Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
Live Updates: Follow @mtorressports on Twitter, and Live Game Thread on Ducks Digest
Cullen Kafka gets the start on the mound for Oregon.
Top 1
Jay DeVito grounds out to second
Noah Martinez line drive single to center field
Buddy Dewaine line drive single to center field, Martinez advances to second
Sam Loda grounds out to third
Bottom 1
Tanner Smith reaches second on a fielding error on a pop up to shallow left field
Kenyon Yovan launches deep home run to left center field Oregon leads 2-0
-Breaks UO single-season home run record with 15
Aaron Zavala flies out to third
Gabe Matthews strikes out swinging
Josh Kasevich grounds out to the pitcher
Top 2
Brandon Fox strikes out swinging
Michael Torniero grounds out
Hunter Pasqualini singles to right field
Matt Bertochi strikes out swinging
Bottom 2
Anthony Hall homers to right field, Oregon leads 3-0
Sam Novitske flies out to right field
Jack Scanlon doubles to right field
Gavin grant singles on a bunt, Scanlon advances to third
