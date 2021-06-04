Updated Oregon Football Visitors List to Open June

Here's a look at the names that will be in Eugene for visits as in-person recruiting resumes.

It's finally here. After more than a year without visitors, top recruits from across the country will flood into Eugene to visit the University of Oregon and see what Mario Cristobal is building.

The Ducks may not have had a midnight madness event like Florida State did in Tallahassee, but that doesn't mean opening weekend won't have some hype around it.

In fact it's quite the opposite. The music will be bumping, coaches and players will be yelling, and recruits will be dancing as they take photos donning the green and yellow to get a glimpse at what life is like as an Oregon Duck football player.

Below is a list of the names that will be in Eugene this week and into the weekend.

DE Cyrus Moss (Las Vegas, NV )

Let's start it off with a heavy hitter. Moss is one of the top edge-rushing talents in the entire country and will kick off his official visits starting with a trip to Eugene.

He placed Oregon in his top five this spring alongside Arizona State, Clemson, Florida and Notre Dame. The Ducks have a great reputation developing defensive linemen and I bet Mario Cristobal wants him to spend as much time with Kayvon Thibodeaux as possible.

Moss has been a name linked to the Ducks for a while now and it's big that his first trip will be to Eugene.

LB/DE Jaylen Sneed (Hilton Head Island, SC)

The Under Armour All-American is making the nearly 2,900-mile journey west to check out Oregon after placing the Ducks in his top five along with Tennessee, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Texas A&M last month. Sneed has just about every offer you can imagine with his total now up to 36.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker played much of the 2020 season with his hand in the dirt and is an absolute terror coming off the edge. He plays with violence and gets it done rushing the quarterback and stopping runs in the backfield. Oregon probably has some ground to make up, as it goes with most prospects from the South, but this weekend is a great chance to take a big step.

LB TJ Dudley (Montgomery, AL)

Dudley is another elite prospect from the South coming to Eugene for his first official visit. Like many recruits, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker told me he grew up with Oregon as a dream school, and the dream will be well within reach when he tours the Moshofsky Center and the Ducks' top-level facilities.

I talked to Dudley back in March and he told me he talked to Oregon Linebackers Coach Ken Wilson almost every day, which shows you how much the staff is prioritizing him. He's working from a top 6 of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, LSU and Oregon.

LB Robby Snelling (Reno,NV)

Snelling rounds out an impressive group of linebackers expected in Eugene this weekend. He's a versatile athlete that plays with a downhill style and is always around the action.

He has great physicality and the ability to drop back in coverage as well. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds he also plays wide receiver, even lining up in the backfield to take snaps at quarterback in McQueen's wildcat sets.

The Ducks have done a great job tapping into emerging talent hotbeds in recent cycles such as Arizona, but Nevada is one state that is continuing to see its stock rise on the recruiting trail. Snelling is also a talented pitcher on the baseball diamond.

DL Sir Mells (Henderson, NV)

Mells is one of the more underrated prospects on the West Coast. Standing at 6-foot-5 and carrying 327 pounds on his frame, he has a body type you just don't see out West.

That said, he is easily one of the most important targets on campus this weekend. The former UW commit is bringing a ton of family with him on the visit and this is a golden opportunity for Oregon to take the driver's seat in his recruitment. He'll get the chance to hang with his former Liberty teammate in Oregon tight end Moliki Matavao.

He previewed his visit on Ducks Digest.

WR Stephon Johnson (DeSoto, TX)

Johnson is one of two Oregon commits that will be in town this weekend after arriving late Thursday night.

He transferred to DeSoto High School this offseason, an absolute FACTORY for college football talent. Following his commitment he immediately became one of the most vocal recruiters for the Ducks and it's huge for this staff to have him on campus this weekend.

With campuses closed for so long, it's also big that he prioritized getting to Eugene first because he committed sight unseen. I spoke with him following his commitment back in April.

S Landon Hullaby (Mansfield, TX)

The second of two Oregon commits in town this weekend from Texas, Hullaby makes the trip out west with his family. He was teammates with 2021 Oregon signee Terrell Tilmon at Mansfield Timberview High School.

He has all the big schools in the Lone Star State after him aside from Texas A&M, bringing his total to 28 offers. Hullaby is a great prospect at safety, creating turnovers in the pass game and coming down to wreak havoc defending the run against some of the best talent in the state.

Texas has an embarrassing wealth of talent and it's crucial for Mario Cristobal and Marcel Yates to hang on to Hullaby for the program's recruiting future.

DE/LB Aisea Moa (Ogden, UT)

The Utah commit completed his visit to Oregon earlier this week on Tuesday and also visited Oregon State. I spoke with him and will have an update on his visit in the near future.

At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds he has the ability to play the 3 tech or 4i depending on what a college staff decides to do with his frame.

The Ducks have been on a tear in Utah lately, snagging the Sewell brothers as well as Kingsley Suamataia, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Jeffrey Bassa. It's another big pipeline state that other programs across the country are learning more about and capitalizing on.

"I grew up with all those guys, playing 7 on 7. It's cool to see all those older guys going over there, starting that pipeline over there."

LS Tristan Tucay (Henderson, NV)

Tucay is making the trip with teammate Sir Mells and holds a preferred walk-on offer from the Ducks.

2023

TJ Shanahan Jr. (Orlando, FL)

Oregon continues to look ahead in recruiting to the class of 2023. Shanahan is a big-time offensive line prospect from the Sunshine State that already has an insane offer sheet that totals 37 schools.

He was able to get to Gainesville to check out the Gators earlier this week before hopping on a plane and making the more than 3,000-mile journey to Eugene. This is another important trip for Oregon as Mario Cristobal looks to make more progress in his home state.

