Utah DL Has Oregon in Top Six

Oregon Makes top six for Utah DL Ben Roberts
2022 defensive lineman Ben Roberts has placed Oregon in his top six. The other schools to make the cut include Washington, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and Washington State.
He shared his new list on Twitter Friday morning.
The Ducks continue to make progress in a big recruitment after offering Roberts back in February. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound East High School (Salt Lake City, Utah) product holds 13 total offers and would fill the need for a larger body along the defensive front in the 2022 class.
East High School is no stranger to big names, producing 6-foot-4, 350-pound Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika in the 2019 class. The Ducks were in the running until the very of that recruitment and will use leverage past relationships with the school's coaching staff to surge ahead in his recruitment.
Further aiding the Ducks' efforts in this recruitment is the sheer volume of Utah players (6) on Oregon's roster. Oregon will be able to pitch the development of stars like the Sewell brothers, elevating Penei to a first-round NFL draft pick and showcasing Noah as the Pac-12's defensive freshman of the year in 2020.
Mario Cristobal has locked down the top player from Utah in each of the last two cycles and is also in the running for in-state prospects George Maile and Aisea Moa, who just visited Oregon this week.
Expect Joe Salave'a to lead the way in this recruitment and for the Ducks to get a visit before his decision.
Read more: George Maile places Oregon in top five
*WATCH BEN ROBERTS JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS HERE*
More from Ducks Digest
Oregon Football visitor list for first weekend of June
Oregon women's basketball lands wing Jennah Isai
DL Sir Mells previews Oregon Official Visit
Stay connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest
Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest
Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com