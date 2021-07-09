Oregon Softball Infielder Mya Felder Commits to Nebraska

The former Ducks infielder hit .296 with 7 home runs and 31 RBIs in two seasons in Eugene.

Former Oregon infielder Mya Felder has committed to Nebraska. She announced the decision on Twitter.

"I'd like to thank the University of Oregon for allowing me the opportunity to play softball and attain a Bachelor's degree in three years," she wrote. "Today, I am humbled to announce that I will be finishing out my athletic and academic career at the University of Nebraska to pursue a Master's degree in Educational Administration in Higher Education."

Nebraska will be Felder's third destination, as she spent her freshman season at New Mexico State, where she was named the Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year. She led the Aggies with a .357 batting average and 46 RBIs and was second on the team with 12 home runs.

Felder transferred to Oregon after her lone season at New Mexico State and played 72 games for the Ducks in two years, making 36 starts at first base and 27 at designated player.

Felder was a solid offensive option for the Ducks in the shortened 2020 season, batting .356 with 2 home runs and 10 runs batted in. In 2021, she was one of the Ducks' best hitters entering Pac-12 play, batting .393 through March.

She hit just .164 the rest of the way, including going 0-for-5 in the Austin Regional.

The Fresno native is the fourth Duck to leave the program via transfer. Shortstop Alyssa Brito transferred to the reigning national champion Oklahoma last week, while infielder Jazzy Contreras and outfielder Lexi Wagner both reportedly entered the transfer portal as well.

Shortstop Jasmine Sievers will return to the team after she missed the 2021 season due to the birth of her child. She will give the Ducks a lift in the infield after the team lost most of its depth at the position to the transfer portal.

Felder will have two years of eligibility at Nebraska, a program that went 22-22 in 2021. The Huskers will look to qualify for an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2016.

