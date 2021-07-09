OL Prospect George Fitzpatrick Announces College Commitment

Sports Illustrated home
Oregon OL Target George Fitzpatrick Announces College Decision

The top remaining player in Colorado made his college decision after a summer full of official visits.
Author:

4-star OT George Fitzpatrick has committed to Ohio State. He announced his decision on Twitter.

Fitzpatrick, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman from Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colo., chose Ohio State after visiting Columbus in June. He also took official visits to Oregon, Michigan, Florida, and Oklahoma.

Fitzpatrick is one of the best players in Colorado, receiving more than 30 offers. He fueled Cherry Creek's powerful run game and helped the Bruins win two consecutive 5A state championships.

With the addition of Fitzpatrick, the Buckeyes now have 17 commits to their stellar 2022 class. The Buckeyes have the No. 1 class in SI All-American's 2022 Top 25.

Oregon Football Preview vs. Fresno State: Offense

Thibodeaux Announces NIL Deal

Oregon Makes Top Five for 2022 DL

