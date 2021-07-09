Oregon OL Target George Fitzpatrick Announces College Decision
4-star OT George Fitzpatrick has committed to Ohio State. He announced his decision on Twitter.
Fitzpatrick, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman from Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colo., chose Ohio State after visiting Columbus in June. He also took official visits to Oregon, Michigan, Florida, and Oklahoma.
Fitzpatrick is one of the best players in Colorado, receiving more than 30 offers. He fueled Cherry Creek's powerful run game and helped the Bruins win two consecutive 5A state championships.
With the addition of Fitzpatrick, the Buckeyes now have 17 commits to their stellar 2022 class. The Buckeyes have the No. 1 class in SI All-American's 2022 Top 25.
More from Ducks Digest
Oregon Football Preview vs. Fresno State: Offense
Oregon Softball Infielder Mya Felder Commits to Nebraska
Felder is one of four Ducks to enter the transfer portal this offseason.
OL Prospect George Fitzpatrick Announces College Commitment
The Ducks were among the five schools that Fitzpatrick visited in June.
How Oregon's Offense Matches up Against Fresno State's Defense in Week 1
The Ducks' offense looks to show off its development against the Bulldogs to start the season.
Oregon Makes Top Five for 2022 DL
Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest
Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com