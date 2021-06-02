Haley Cruse Inks Professional Deal

Oregon star outfielder Haley Cruse has signed a contract with the USSSA Pride, an independent professional fastpitch team based in Viera, Fla. The team announced the signing Tuesday.

Cruse also tweeted the news and expressed her excitement to join the team.

“Oh you thought I was done huh?” she wrote. “So excited for this incredible opportunity!!”

Cruse has been the face of the Oregon softball program since her breakout sophomore campaign in 2018 in which she posted a conference-best .426 batting average in conference play and led the Ducks with a .377 overall batting average. She would go on to lead the team in hitting for four straight seasons, the first Duck to ever do so.

A three-time All-Pac-12 selection, Cruse returned for her fifth season after her senior season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and seniors were given an extra year of eligibility. She was on pace for a career high in 2020, recording a .457 batting average, .630 slugging percentage and .505 on-base percentage through 24 games.

She turned in another solid season in her final go-around with the Ducks in 2021, batting .389 while slugging .611. She recorded career highs in hits (72), home runs (7), runs batted in (27), doubles (16), and stolen bases (21) en route to an First-Team All-Pac-12 selection.

Cruse had recorded seven home runs in her first four years combined before slugging seven in her last season alone.

The Pride face Team USA Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT in Oklahoma City, and according to the team’s tweet, Cruse will at least be in attendance for the match. Their season began May 28 with a four-game series against Team Canada, and the Pride won three of four matchups.

The USSSA Pride is organized by the United States Specialty Sports Association and was founded in 2009. The team originally played in National Pro Fastpitch until 2019 when they opted not to renew their contract with the league.

The Pride have produced 18 Olympic athletes, according to their Twitter bio. Cruse will look to be the 19th as she joins an elite franchise that has won seven NPF titles.

