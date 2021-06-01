2023's Top Cornerback Locks in Oregon Visit

Mitchell is ready to check out the Ducks after placing Oregon in his top 12 this spring.

The recruiting trail is officially back open, and the Ducks are ready to host an elite group of visitors this weekend.

With the non-stop nature of recruiting, Mario Cristobal and his staff are already looking into next month's visitors, and one huge name just booked his ticket to Eugene. 2023 cornerback Tony Mitchell will visit Oregon in late July.

Hayes Fawcett shared his developing visit schedule on Twitter.

Mitchell is the most highly-coveted cornerback in the 2023 class and attends Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect holds 34 offers and placed Oregon in his top 12 this spring, adding an offer from Clemson Tuesday morning.

Mitchell will be all over the country this summer-- he's also set to visit Florida, Georgia, Clemson, USC, and Ohio State.

The Ducks have had a lot of success on the recruiting trail in Alabama over recent cycles, landing cornerback DJ James in the 2019 class, a player who many expect to take over as the team's No. 2 cornerback this season.

Other names that have made the trek across the country to Eugene for their college football careers include quarterback Robby Ashford and cornerback Trikweze Bridges, who set the Alabama state record for interceptions (36) at Lanett High School. The Ducks also brought in hulking defensive lineman Jayson Jones from Calera High School.

Mitchell helped lead the Thompson Warriors to consecutive Alabama state championships in 2019 and 2020 and as a sophomore he racked up 82 total tackles, eight pass breakups and snagged four interceptions to go along with two touchdowns.

