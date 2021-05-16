Holland Working to 'absorb it all' in Dolphins' Rookie Minicamp

The former Oregon standout was the first safety selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Miami Dolphins opened their three-day rookie minicamp Friday, and former Oregon safety and Dolphins second round pick Jevon Holland hit the field for the first time as a pro.

It was Holland’s first organized practice since the 2019 when he was at Oregon, after opting out of the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL. While meeting with the media after day two of minicamp Saturday, Holland hammered home that he is trying to absorb as much as he can and help the Dolphins win games.

“I feel like I am in the rookie class and progressing and getting a lot of knowledge thrown at me and trying to absorb it all,” he said.

Now that he's in the NFL, Holland is trying to find his role. He said that he'll play wherever Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer prefers to put him on the field.

He just wants to help the team win.

Holland has the size and skills to play safety and corner with Miami, and one cornerback that he will get to learn from is Pro Bowler and two-time NFL interceptions leader Xavien Howard (2018, 2020).

“When Xavien gets here, I hope to pick his brain and get as much knowledge as he’ll give to me so I can go out there and perform and help my team win,” Holland said.

One player that Holland won’t get to learn from in Miami is free safety Bobby McCain, who was released last week and was expected to be a starter. Now, Holland has a chance to take over the starting free safety position, but he understands that he still has to carve out a role like the rest of the guys at rookie minicamp.

“Everybody’s a hard worker, and everybody understands that they’re coming in here trying to absorb as much knowledge as possible and just find a role,” Holland said of his fellow camp participants. “That’s really the common goal here.”

Head coach Brian Flores said after day two of the draft that Holland has leadership qualities and that he “has the ability to communicate and quarterback a defense because he’s smart.”

Holland said that he's always been a vocal leader, and explained what goes into communicating effectively on the field.

“I think my personality has always been somebody who likes to speak up,” Holland said. "But in terms of football, I think knowing what you’re supposed to do and having the confidence while playing is exactly what goes into communicating.”

The newest Dolphin safety — now donning No. 22 in aqua and orange — is one of seven draft picks and five undrafted free agents participating in Miami's rookie minicamp, as well as several tryouts. So far he's enjoyed being in Miami and competing in camp.

“It’s very fun being out there,” he said. “I’m having a great time. This is everything I’ve looked forward to, so I’m just excited to help my team.”

Read more: Dolphin's notebook, rookie minicamp (from SI's AllDolphins)

The Dolphins finish rookie minicamp Sunday before organized team activities begin on May 24.

