Lenoir Already Impressing in 49ers Rookie Minicamp

Lenoir is one of three rookie defensive backs selected by San Francisco in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Former Oregon cornerback Deommodore Lenoir is in full swing with the 49ers, as San Francisco works through its three-day rookie minicamp at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, California.

The team's rookie minicamp takes place from May 14-May 16.

Lenoir had one of the best plays of the day Friday when he intercepted a pass from the team's first-round draft selection, quarterback Trey Lance. The pass was intended for Austin Watkins Jr., an undrafted free agent wide receiver from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Lenoir jammed him off the line and displayed great agility and discipline, shifting with Watkins as he tracked his movements while Watkins attempted to shake off his coverage.

Lenoir called being drafted by the 49ers a "special moment," as San Francisco was his late brother's favorite team.

"For them to draft me, it was just a special moment, because he left this Earth being a Niner fan," he said in a 49ers press conference Friday. "Just me being able to play for the Niners is just an honor."

Having played at Oregon, he was already used to the flashy facilities and top-of-the-line technology that come with the Nike connections, but walking into an NFL locker room for the first time was a different experience.

"It was a crazy feeling," Lenoir said of his NFL arrival in the Bay Area. "Just being able to be in the NFL locker room and just seeing all the players that I was seeing on TV-- I kind of was star struck. It was different."

Like many other players getting their shot at the pros, he just wants to play wherever his team needs him. Fortunately, there's already some familiarity in Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans' scheme.

"The playbook is actually similar to what we ran at Oregon--so just like, second nature, just different verbiage," Lenoir said.

The 2020 AP Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team selection is set to rock No. 38 for the 49ers, a switch-up from the No. 0 he wore during his senior season in Eugene.

Lenoir is one of one eight players that make up San Francisco's 2021 NFL Draft Class. He will wrap up rookie minicamp on Sunday before San Francisco's veterans begin arriving next week. OTA (organized team activities) workouts will begin on May 24.

Complete list of 49ers' draft picks

QB Trey Lance (Round 1, pick 3 from North Dakota State) OL Aaron Banks (Round 2, pick 48 from Notre Dame) RB Trey Sermon (Round 3, pick 88 from Ohio State) CB Ambry Thomas (Round 3, pick 102 from Michigan) OL Jaylen Moore (Round 5, pick 155 from Western Michigan) CB Deommodore Lenoir (Round 5, pick 172 from Oregon) S Talanoa Hufanga (Round 5, pick 180 from USC) RB Elijah Mitchell (Round 6, pick 194 from Louisiana-Lafayette)

