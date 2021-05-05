Oregon Ducks Football 2021 NFL Draft Recap

The Ducks continue to recruit and develop talent in Eugene. Here's a look at which teams former Ducks will be suiting up for in the fall.

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books and it was a historic one for Oregon. The Ducks had five players drafted and three additional players signed contracts with NFL teams.

There are some rumors that safety Nick Pickett is going to be reunited in the pro's with a former Oregon teammate but that remains unconfirmed at this time.

It was another year with a Duck taken in the top ten for Mario Cristobal, and a historic draft that saw four Oregon defensive backs come off the board.

If you weren't able to catch all of the NFL Draft or the latest news, we've got you covered. Let's get into it.

Offensive Tackle Penei Sewell | Round 1, 7th overall | Detroit Lions | 6'6", 325 pounds | Malaeimi, American Samoa

Penei Sewell becomes the second consecutive first round pick to come out of Oregon since quarterback Justin Herbert was taken sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Original Oregon Photo (© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports), edit by Dylan Reubenking

A lot of people think the Lions got a steal with Sewell falling past the Bengals at 5. Why Cincinnati wouldn't want to protect their franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow is beyond me, but I'm not a GM.

The Lions may not be the most glamorous team for Oregon's top player to land, but Detroit can be sure that Jared Goff will be protected much better and that their running backs will have big holes to run through for years to come.

Read more: Will Penei Sewell become a Hall of Famer?

I spoke with Jim Mora about what makes Sewell such a special talent in the video below.

Safety Jevon Holland | Round 2, 36th overall | Miami Dolphins | Coquitlam, Canada | 6'1", 196 pounds

Jevon Holland is the highest-drafted defensive back to come out of Oregon since TJ Ward in 2010. Original Oregon Photo © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Edit by Dylan Reubenking

Holland is without a doubt the best defensive back Oregon has had in quite some time. He made an instant impact as a freshman and only got better in his two brief seasons in Eugene.

Holland was the first safety off the board, likely due in part to his college production and added versatility as a slot corner and punt returner. He can do it all and will join one of the stronger secondaries in the NFL with 2020's interceptions leader, cornerback Xavien Howard.

Read more: Is Jevon Holland a steal for the Miami Dolphins?

Jim Mora breaks down Holland's NFL outlook in the video below.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir | Round 5, 172nd overall | San Francisco 49ers | 5'10", 199 pounds | Los Angeles, California

Deommodore Lenoir recovers a fumble in the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2020 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. © Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Lenoir going to the 49ers is a win-win situation. He joins a team that has been known for their defense following their Super Bowl run and is loaded with pass rushers like Nick Bosa and Dee Ford. A quality pass rush should aid in his transition to the big leagues.

He helps San Francisco fill a need as the team also drafted Michigan cornerback Ambry Thomas. What may be the cherry on top is that he will join former Duck Arik Armstead.

Safety Brady Breeze | Round 6, 215th overall | Tennessee Titans | 6'0, 196 pounds | Lake Oswego, Oregon

Brady Breeze breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's Kendric Pryor in the 2020 Rose Bowl. © Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

This may have been on of the biggest surprises of the draft for Oregon fans, as Breeze came off the board before Graham. Both players opted out of the 2020 season, but Graham undoubtedly had the larger body of work.

Scouts probably invested most of their stock in Breeze's late season peak in the 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game and the 2020 Rose Bowl, where he was named defensive MVP.

Cornerback Thomas Graham | Round 7, 228th overall | Chicago Bears | 5'10", 195 pounds | Rancho Cucamonga, California

Thomas Graham (4) leads Oregon out of the tunnel against Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona, on November 23, 2019. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Graham fell a lot farther in the draft than some may have anticipated but goes to a great defensive team in the Chicago Bears. Similar to Lenoir, he joins a team with a start pass rusher in Khalil Mack and solid cornerbacks in Desmond Trufant and Jaylon Johnson.

The team did however release two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Kyle Fuller during the offseason, which opens the door for Graham to compete for a spot.

Defensive tackle Jordon Scott | Undrafted free agent | Minnesota Vikings | 6'1", 311 pounds | Largo, Florida

Jordon Scott celebrates winning the 2020 Rose Bowl with Oregon Ducks Head Coach Mario Cristobal. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It was a bit of a surprise to some that Scott didn't hear his name called in the draft. He had two really strong years of production early on in his career after being named a freshman all-America.

He should be able to carve out a roll as a run stuffer in the NFL.

Defensive tackle Austin Faoliu | Undrafted free agent | Dallas Cowboys | 6'3", 300 pounds | Santa Ana, California

Austin Faoliu playing in the 2018 Redbox Bowl against Michigan State at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on December 31, 2018. © Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Faoliu signs with the Cowboys and will look to turn around a struggling defense. There will be no shortage of competition waiting for him in Dallas, but he proved to be one of the stronger defensive linemen in the Pac-12, and one that was instrumental in Oregon establishing itself as a physical team that wins the battle in the trenches.

Tight end Hunter Kampmoyer | Undrafted free agent | Los Angeles Chargers | 6'4", 243 pounds | Bishop, California

Hunter Kampmoyer (48) runs against Oregon State in a regular season game at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon, on November 28, 2020. © Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Kampmoyer reunites with former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert in a move that surely made all Duck fans cheer. He didn't have the largest body of work in college, especially after coming over from the defensive line, where he was recruited to play coming out of high school.

The Chargers hardly have proven production at tight end, with Hunter Henry off to New England to join the Patriots. Los Angeles brought in veteran Jared Cook and also returns Donald Parham Jr., who wasn't very productive during the 2020 season. In my eyes this is one of the better situations Oregon players find themselves in from the 2021 NFL Draft.

More from Ducks Digest

[Football]: The latest on Oregon's quarterback battle exiting spring

[Football]: Justin Flowe announces college arrival at Oregon spring game

[Recruiting]: Oregon football recruiting hot board

[NEW]: Sign up for premium Oregon Ducks and Sports Illustrated content today!

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon content at Ducksdigest.com