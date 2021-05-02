Justin Flowe Announces Arrival at Oregon Spring Game

Oregon Ducks home
FootballBasketballRecruitingPro Ducks
Search

Justin Flowe Flashing Potential in First Oregon Spring Game

The 2020 5-star linebacker missed most of his true freshman season with an injury.
Author:
Publish date:

There were a lot of standout performances in Oregon’s spring game, but one player that was all over the field was linebacker Justin Flowe. The freshman was a force to be reckoned with on Saturday, recording five tackles, a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a pass breakup while playing most of the reps with the starters.

“I feel like I played pretty good,” Flowe said. “I feel like I could do way more, and that’s what I’m gonna do.”

Flowe was told that his reps would be limited today as he continues to battle back from last season’s injury. He started practicing in spring later than the rest of the team, but Head Coach Mario Cristobal said after the spring game that the coaching staff had been increasing Flowe’s reps in the past six practices.

Cristobal also said that Flowe has felt “really good” in the last two practices and that he has wanted more reps. Fans have been waiting to see the 2020 5-star linebacker don the green and yellow, and did he ever look like a 5-star today.

“It’s awesome to see him out there,” Cristobal said. “That guy is explosive. He brings a ton of energy and makes a ton of plays, and he showed it today.”

Not only did Flowe excel in getting after the quarterback in the spring game, he was disruptive in coverage as well. On quarterback Robby Ashford’s game-winning two-point conversion in the final seconds, he alerted the defense of a pass to the left side of the field and forced Ashford to scramble to the right side and dive for the pylon.

With a full-length schedule with some non-conference games, Flowe has the opportunity to see the field early and often. If he can continue to play with the juice and the explosiveness that he played with today, look out.

More from Ducks Digest

[Football]: Top performers from Oregon spring game

[NFL Draft]: Deommodore Lenoir drafted by the San Francisco 49ers

[NFL Draft]: Brady Breeze drafted by the Tennessee Titans

[NFL Draft]: Thomas Graham drafted by Chicago Bears

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Dylan Reubenking on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Screen Shot 2021-05-01 at 10.12.01 PM
Football

Justin Flowe Announces Arrival at Oregon Spring Game

Anthony Brown Spring Scrimmage
Football

Top Performers From Oregon Spring Football Game

Thomas Graham Rose Bowl
Pro Ducks

BREAKING: Thomas Graham Selected in NFL Draft

Brady Breeze Rose Bowl
Pro Ducks

BREAKING: Brady Breeze Selected in the NFL Draft

Ty Thompson 3
Football

LIVE GAME THREAD: Oregon Ducks Spring Football Game

Deommodore Lenoir USC 2021
Football

BREAKING: Deommodore Lenoir Selected in NFL Draft

Patrick Herbert
Football

How to Watch, Get Live Updates From Oregon's Spring Game

Oregon Tunnel USC 2020
Football

What to Watch for in Oregon's Spring Football Game