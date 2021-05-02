Justin Flowe Announces Arrival at Oregon Spring Game

The 2020 5-star linebacker missed most of his true freshman season with an injury.

There were a lot of standout performances in Oregon’s spring game, but one player that was all over the field was linebacker Justin Flowe. The freshman was a force to be reckoned with on Saturday, recording five tackles, a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a pass breakup while playing most of the reps with the starters.

“I feel like I played pretty good,” Flowe said. “I feel like I could do way more, and that’s what I’m gonna do.”

Flowe was told that his reps would be limited today as he continues to battle back from last season’s injury. He started practicing in spring later than the rest of the team, but Head Coach Mario Cristobal said after the spring game that the coaching staff had been increasing Flowe’s reps in the past six practices.

Cristobal also said that Flowe has felt “really good” in the last two practices and that he has wanted more reps. Fans have been waiting to see the 2020 5-star linebacker don the green and yellow, and did he ever look like a 5-star today.

“It’s awesome to see him out there,” Cristobal said. “That guy is explosive. He brings a ton of energy and makes a ton of plays, and he showed it today.”

Not only did Flowe excel in getting after the quarterback in the spring game, he was disruptive in coverage as well. On quarterback Robby Ashford’s game-winning two-point conversion in the final seconds, he alerted the defense of a pass to the left side of the field and forced Ashford to scramble to the right side and dive for the pylon.

With a full-length schedule with some non-conference games, Flowe has the opportunity to see the field early and often. If he can continue to play with the juice and the explosiveness that he played with today, look out.

