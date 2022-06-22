The latest intel on Oregon and the top defensive lineman in the 2023 class.

The past weekend of Oregon recruiting visitors had no shortage of talent. Alongside 2023 quarterback Avery Johnson, five-star defensive lineman David Hicks was one of the biggest names on campus, who spoke with Ducks Digest about his official visit to Eugene.

He noted a few key differences from his previous visit this spring, including getting a better overall feel for the program.

“Being able to see everything," he said. "Being able to connect with the fanbase and the team.”

During his official he had a loaded itinerary that included playing laser tag inside Autzen Stadium, participating in a scavenger hunt and learning more about nutrition program for athletes. Activities such as these highlighted some of the aspects that make Oregon's "interactive" approach different from other big-time schools giving chase.

"Just the way they do stuff," Hicks said. "They try to make everything connections, try to make everything a family environment, stuff like that.”

His favorite part of the visit was connecting with the coaching staff once again, something that doesn't come as much of a surprise. On his first trip he was intrigued by the chance to play under strong defensive minds in Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi, who have a long track record of success at previous stops.

After being back in town, he spoke about why he's developed a strong relationship with those two.

"They’re really family guys and they’re always looking out for their players.”

The Texas native completed another successful trip to Eugene, but where do the Ducks stand with him?

“I feel like they made a move a little bit," he said. "They’re one of my top schools on my list.”

As the Ducks continue to pursue the elite defensive lineman, other schools like Miami and Michigan State are also in the mix with the blue chipper. Hicks completed official visits to each school before landing in Eugene and spoke about those trips and what's standing out.

David Hicks Visits Miami David Hicks on Instagram (@thatkiddj2x) David Hicks poses during a photoshoot while on a visit to see the Miami Hurricanes.

"I like Coach Cristobal and all the coaching staff. I feel like they have a really good coaching staff especially for d-linemen.”

David Hicks Visits Michigan State David Hicks on Instagram (@thatkiddj2x) Hicks is one of numerous All-American recruits that has visited East Lansing in June.

"Really Coach Tuck (Mel Tucker) and the coaches around Michigan State. That really stood out to me a lot.”

Hicks said he hasn't scheduled his two remaining official visits and has yet to set a commitment date.

