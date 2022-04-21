The Ducks continue to search for pieces to add to their 2023 recruiting class.

Throughout the Oregon fanbase, all the attention is understandably on the Ducks' upcoming spring game this weekend. We'll get an early taste of what Kenny Dillingham's offense and Dan Lanning's defense look like, but there will also be a lot of elite recruits in attendance.

You can read our running list of recruits expected in Eugene here.

On the topic of recruiting, 2023 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) safety Kodi DeCambra made a recent trip out to Eugene last weekend, his second under the new staff.

This trip gave him the chance to spend more time with the coaches and strengthen his relationships with them.

"Actually all of them really," he said of which coach he spent the most time with. "Coach (Matt) Powledge, Coach (Dan) Lanning, Coach (Tony) Tuioti, and Coach Tosh (Lupoi)."

The environment Dan Lanning has created around Ducks football is part of what's standing out to the talented defensive back.

"I can tell they really want me to join their family at Oregon. Coach Lanning changed the program there after Coach Cristobal left. Really family-oriented out there now."

How was this trip different than the last one he took to Eugene?

"I got to do more compared to last trip," DeCambra said. "I got to see the dorms this time, see the campus more. I got to talk to two people in the majors I want to be in, so I got a look into my majors at that school. I also got to go to Coach Lanning's house for dinner since he opened it up for us."

The Ducks have one defensive back committed in the 2023 class in cornerback Cole Martin, and adding someone of DeCambra's caliber would form a nice pairing, especially since this is likely the last college season for Bennett Williams.

Kodi DeCambra Visits Oregon Kodi DeCambra

Oregon sees DeCambra being a versatile defensive back in Dan Lanning's defense--and one that can move around and play multiple positions.

"They see me more at free safety and then secondary could rotate into the strong safety position and also nickel."

This type of usage is right up his alley, as he's moved all over the secondary during his high school career thus far.

"At Gorman I'm used to playing a lot of places," he said. "I started at corner my freshman year and then I was able to play safety these past three years. I was rotating with nickel in our nickel package this past year."

Kodi DeCambra Visits Oregon Kodi DeCambra

The new staff has been hard at work laying out their vision for the future of Oregon football, and it's one that's centered around building strong connections with the players.

"Pretty much what Coach Lanning is gonna build there and his legacy," he said of what the staff is pitching to him. "He's gonna rebuild the program back from its base and not build players, but build people. Good player over a good athlete is kind of the mindset."

DeCambra says he's hearing the most from a select group of schools.

"Besides Oregon I would say Arizona, Washington, Colorado, and UNLV," he said.

Related: 4-star OT Miles McVay rates Oregon visit an 'A-plus'

*WATCH KODI DECAMBRA HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE