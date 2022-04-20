Skip to main content
Dan Lanning April 19, 2022

Dan Lanning April 19, 2022

Oregon Makes Huge Impression on Miles McVay, Rates Trip 'A-Plus'

Adrian Klemm has wasted no time bringing in offensive linemen for visits since getting hired.

Adrian Klemm had a strong reputation as a top-notch recruiter that preceded his most recent time in the NFL, and he's picked up right where he left off in Eugene. Since being hired the Ducks got Dave Iuli back in the fold, added Kawika Rogers from Hawaii AND swiped 2022 5-star Josh Conerly from USC.

The history of elite offensive linemen coming to Eugene doesn't look like it's slowing down any time soon, and the Ducks recently hosted offensive tackle Miles McVay, a 6-foot-6, 357-pounder from East Saint Louis (IL.) High School.

The 4-star (0.9446 per 247 Sports Composite) lineman has 32 reported offers and has taken trips to programs among the likes of Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.

His first trip to see the Ducks certainly didn't disappoint.

Miles McVay Visits Oregon

Miles McVay Oregon Visit 1

"I would say it was a success. I really had a blast," McVay said of the visit. "I really loved all the coaches--Coach (Dan) Lanning, Coach (Adrian) Klemm, Coach V (Viane Talamaivao). I would say I had fun honestly, just hanging with the coaches, hanging around the team, watching practice."

Oregon's heavy-hitter staff continues to be received well by recruits, and the hulking offensive lineman was no exception, pointing out the recent accomplishments of National Champion Dan Lanning.

"Talking to Coach Lanning and kind of seeing how he is behind the scenes, how cheerful of a person he is. How great of a coach he is. He just shut down one of the most explosive offenses a couple months ago. I would say he's pretty valid when it comes to coaching. I would rate my trip an A+."

A strong relationship with your position coach is a prerequisite for many recruits, and McVay hit it off with Adrian Klemm.

Miles McVay Visits Oregon

Miles McVay Kadyn Proctor

McVay (R) poses with Adrian Klemm and Kadyn Proctor (L) during a photoshoot.

"I would say our relationship is kind of like, I wouldn't say Father/Son, it would more be like Uncle/Nephew," he said of the offensive line coach. "He kind of pressed the right buttons to get me going in a good way. He kind of sparks that competitive nature in me and I'd say that's one thing I love to see in a coach."

Further aiding Oregon in their pursuit of the elite lineman is Klemm's impressive track record developing his position.

"Coach Klemm also has the most active linemen in the NFL and he took a four-year break to coach the Steelers, so I would say that's kind of a positive."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: 2023 LB Leviticus Su'a Recaps Oregon Visit, Latest in Recruitment

The Ducks are one of many schools in the mix for the Mater Dei product

Ducks Digest
Justin Flowe Oregon Spring 12
Play
Football

Justin Flowe Progressing Ahead of Spring Game Saturday

Flowe lined up with the second defensive unit during the fastball period on Tuesday

Ducks Digest
Dan Lanning Oregon Spring 12 Cropped
Play
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Reacts to Spring Practice No. 12

Hear from the Ducks' head coach following their second to last practice before the spring game.

Ducks Digest

Miles McVay Visits Oregon

Miles McVay Oregon Visit 2

After four seasons of a run-heavy offense at Oregon, Kenny Dillingham's vision of a more balanced attack is encouraging to McVay.

"They kind of do a mix everything and I say that's kind of what you need to see," he told Ducks Digest. "And that's kind of what you love to hear as a player. When you have all the skillsets to do those things you want to be shown off, you don't want to just be a one-trick pony."

Following a successful trip to Eugene, the Illinois product is turning his attention to his first official visit to Michigan State, which is scheduled for June 17. He's also planning to get out to Texas A&M for an unofficial visit in the near future. 

Aside from that, the rest of his official visit slate is beginning to take shape.

"The three that are kind of gonna get the official I would say is Michigan State, Alabama and Oregon," he said. "And the last two are kind of a toss-up between Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas and Texas A&M."

With his visit itinerary becoming clearer, so is his timeline for a decision.

"I plan on committing probably before the playoffs for Illinois which would be early November, late October," McVay said. "I'll probably come out with a top five by mid-season."

*WATCH MILES MCVAY HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

Adrian Klemm had a strong reputation as a top-notch recruiter that preceded his most recent time in the NFL, and he's picked up right where he left off in Eugene. Since being hired the Ducks got Dave Iuli back in the fold, added Kawika Rogers from Hawaii AND swiped 2022 5-star Josh Conerly from USC.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to Ducks Digest Content

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: 2023 LB Leviticus Su'a Recaps Oregon Visit, Latest in Recruitment

By Max Torres14 hours ago
Justin Flowe Oregon Spring 12
Football

Justin Flowe Progressing Ahead of Spring Game Saturday

By Dylan Reubenking15 hours ago
Dan Lanning Oregon Spring 12 Cropped
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Reacts to Spring Practice No. 12

By Dylan Reubenking16 hours ago
kyler-kasper-oregon-boxing-gloves
Recruiting

Dan Lanning Calls WR Kyler Kasper a "Really special talent"

By Dylan Reubenking18 hours ago
Seven McGee Oregon Spring 12 Cropped
Football

Oregon Football Practice Report: Spring No. 12

By Dylan Reubenking19 hours ago
Bo Nix Oregon Spring 6 #2
Football

Photo Gallery: Oregon Spring Football Practice No. 12

By Max Torres20 hours ago
Kyngston Oregon Visit 1
Recruiting

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Recaps Oregon Visit

By Max TorresApr 19, 2022
Member Exclusive
Keeshawn Barthelemy
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Keeshawn Barthelemy Commits to Oregon

By Max TorresApr 18, 2022