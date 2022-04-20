Adrian Klemm has wasted no time bringing in offensive linemen for visits since getting hired.

Adrian Klemm had a strong reputation as a top-notch recruiter that preceded his most recent time in the NFL, and he's picked up right where he left off in Eugene. Since being hired the Ducks got Dave Iuli back in the fold, added Kawika Rogers from Hawaii AND swiped 2022 5-star Josh Conerly from USC.

The history of elite offensive linemen coming to Eugene doesn't look like it's slowing down any time soon, and the Ducks recently hosted offensive tackle Miles McVay, a 6-foot-6, 357-pounder from East Saint Louis (IL.) High School.

The 4-star (0.9446 per 247 Sports Composite) lineman has 32 reported offers and has taken trips to programs among the likes of Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.

His first trip to see the Ducks certainly didn't disappoint.

Miles McVay Visits Oregon Miles McVay

"I would say it was a success. I really had a blast," McVay said of the visit. "I really loved all the coaches--Coach (Dan) Lanning, Coach (Adrian) Klemm, Coach V (Viane Talamaivao). I would say I had fun honestly, just hanging with the coaches, hanging around the team, watching practice."

Oregon's heavy-hitter staff continues to be received well by recruits, and the hulking offensive lineman was no exception, pointing out the recent accomplishments of National Champion Dan Lanning.

"Talking to Coach Lanning and kind of seeing how he is behind the scenes, how cheerful of a person he is. How great of a coach he is. He just shut down one of the most explosive offenses a couple months ago. I would say he's pretty valid when it comes to coaching. I would rate my trip an A+."

A strong relationship with your position coach is a prerequisite for many recruits, and McVay hit it off with Adrian Klemm.

Miles McVay Visits Oregon Miles McVay McVay (R) poses with Adrian Klemm and Kadyn Proctor (L) during a photoshoot.

"I would say our relationship is kind of like, I wouldn't say Father/Son, it would more be like Uncle/Nephew," he said of the offensive line coach. "He kind of pressed the right buttons to get me going in a good way. He kind of sparks that competitive nature in me and I'd say that's one thing I love to see in a coach."

Further aiding Oregon in their pursuit of the elite lineman is Klemm's impressive track record developing his position.

"Coach Klemm also has the most active linemen in the NFL and he took a four-year break to coach the Steelers, so I would say that's kind of a positive."

Miles McVay Visits Oregon Miles McVay

After four seasons of a run-heavy offense at Oregon, Kenny Dillingham's vision of a more balanced attack is encouraging to McVay.

"They kind of do a mix everything and I say that's kind of what you need to see," he told Ducks Digest. "And that's kind of what you love to hear as a player. When you have all the skillsets to do those things you want to be shown off, you don't want to just be a one-trick pony."

Following a successful trip to Eugene, the Illinois product is turning his attention to his first official visit to Michigan State, which is scheduled for June 17. He's also planning to get out to Texas A&M for an unofficial visit in the near future.

Aside from that, the rest of his official visit slate is beginning to take shape.

"The three that are kind of gonna get the official I would say is Michigan State, Alabama and Oregon," he said. "And the last two are kind of a toss-up between Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas and Texas A&M."

With his visit itinerary becoming clearer, so is his timeline for a decision.

"I plan on committing probably before the playoffs for Illinois which would be early November, late October," McVay said. "I'll probably come out with a top five by mid-season."

*WATCH MILES MCVAY HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

