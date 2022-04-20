Dan Lanning and the Ducks are bringing in some high-profile talent for what could be a massive recruiting weekend.

The hype continues to build for Oregon's annual spring game this weekend. While the excitement is understandably high for what we'll see on the field, the game also serves as the Ducks' marquee recruiting event of the year.

There will be a number of high-profile targets and commits flocking to Eugene to visit Oregon. This list will be updated as Ducks Digest confirms more visitors.

Confirmed visitors:

*Note*: All of the prospects listed below have either announced their intent to visit Oregon or been confirmed independently by Ducks Digest.

2023 EDGE Jayden Wayne (Tacoma, Wash.)

-Wayne has held Oregon in high regard for most of his recruitment and the Ducks have had him high on their priority list since Dan Lanning took over. He's

-247 Composite rating: 5-star (0.9860)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 27 Nationally, No. 3 EDGE, No. 1 in WA

QB Jaden Rashada (Pittsburg, Calif.)

-247 Composite rating: 5-star (0.9856)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 29 nationally, No. 5 QB, No. 5 in CA

-Note: The plan was for Rashada to visit for the spring game, but he is not a confirmed visitor at this time. Schools in the SEC like Ole Miss and Arkansas have been turning up the heat on the recruiting trail.

2023 DE David Hicks (Katy, Tex.)

-247 Composite rating: 5-star (0.9977)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 4 Nationally, No. 1 DL, No. 1 in TX

2023 RB Richard Young (Lehigh Acres,FL)

-247 Composite rating 5-star (0.9910)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 19 nationally, No. 2 RB, No. 6 in FL

2023 WR Johntay Cook (DeSoto, Tex.)

-247 Composite rating: 4-star (0.9816)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 41 nationally, No. 8 WR, No. 7 in TX

2022 WR Kyler Kasper (Gilbert, Ariz.)

-Committed to Oregon

-247 Composite rating: 4-star (0.9403)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 149 nationally, No. 25 WR, No. 3 in AZ

2023 TE Riley Williams (Portland, Ore.)

-247 Composite rating: 4-star (0.9556)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 96 nationally, No. 6 TE, No. 1 in OR

2023 CB Cole Martin (Chandler, Ariz.)

-Committed to Oregon

-247 Composite rating: 4-star (0.9566)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 93 nationally, No. 10 CB, No. 2 in AZ

2024 CB Jordon Johnson-Rubell (Bradenton, Fla.)

-247 Composite rating: 4-star (0.9749)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 50 nationally, No. 7 CB, No. 15 in FL

2023 EDGE Blake Purchase (Englewood, Colo.)

-247 Composite rating: 3-star (0.8889)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 368 nationally, No. 31 EDGE, No. 2 in CO

2023 LB Blake Nichelson (Manteca, Calif.)

-247 Composite rating: 3-star (0.8822)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 422 nationally, No. 39 LB, No. 27 in CA

2023 TE Markus Dixon (Warminster, Penn.)

-247 Composite rating: 3-star (0.8763)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 480 nationally, No. 27 TE, No. 14 in PA

2023 OT Logan Reichert (Kansas City, MO)

-247 Composite rating: 4-star (0.9049)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 260 nationally, No. 21 OT, No. 8 in MO

2023 LB Richard Benenge (Sioux Falls, SD)

-247 Composite rating: N/A

-247 Composite ranking: N/A

-247: 0.82000, No. 116 LB, No. 2 in SD

WR Jonah Dawson (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

-247 rating: 3-star (0.8400)

-247 ranking: No. 67 WR, No. 61 in CA

Reported Visitors

2023 WR Jurrion Dickey (East Palo Alto, Calif.)

-247 Composite rating: 4-star (0.9425)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 129 nationally, No. 12 ATH. No. 9 in CA

2023 CB Rodrick Pleasant (Gardena, Calif.)

-247 Composite rating: 4-star (0.9303)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 166 nationally, No. 20 CB, No. 12 in CA

2023 CB Justyn Rhett (Las Vegas, Nev.)

-247 Composite rating: 4-star (0.9528)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 107 nationally, No. 12 CB, No. 2 in NV

-Note: recently de-committed from Notre Dame

2024 S CJ Heard (Atlanta, GA)

-247 Composite rating: 4-star (0.9149)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 188 nationally, No. 21 S, No. 30 in GA

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE