Banks Excited to Join Oregon Brotherhood

The Ducks landed another huge name from Texas this past weekend. He details what separated Oregon from other programs.

The Ducks continue to recruit at an unreal clip, with their latest addition coming in Under Armour All-Ameircan offensive lineman Kelvin Banks from Summer Creek High School in Houston, Texas.

Ducks Digest caught up with the new headliner in Oregon's 2022 recruiting class to break down why Oregon was the call.

"I felt like Oregon was the best place for me," Banks told Ducks Digest. "The coaches were great, the environment around. The place as a whole is just great."

Banks poses with his family and the Oregon staff inside Autzen Stadium during his official visit to Eugene. Kelvin Banks/Oregon Athletics

His final decision came down to Oregon and the top in-state program, Texas A&M. The Aggies were pitching the strength of the Aggie network and the extensive opportunities that come with being a student in College Staton.

So what separated the Ducks from Jimbo Fisher's program and the opportunity to join a talented recruiting class comprised solely of Texas talent?

"I really just went with what I felt in my gut. It was two great schools," he said of his college commitment. "At the end of my process I was thinking what was gonna better me as a person and a man.

"I felt like Oregon was that place with (Mario) Cristobal and (Alex) Mirabal both being O-line guys. Having the head coach as an O-line guy you know you’ll be taken care of."

Part of what sold the 5-star talent on the Ducks is how prepared the program was for the future, including his impending arrival and the passing of name, image and likeness (NIL) legislation.

"When I was there on the visit we had meetings talking about NIL," Banks said. "Even though it wasn't started yet they were giving me suggestions and all that. Making sure that they kept it real with me."

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound mauler is excited to join a program that is emerging as one of the premier producers of offensive line talent, an up-and-coming "OLU."

"It means a lot," Banks said of joining a culture of excellence at offensive line. "People, they talk about it and try to down Oregon because kids from Texas are going there and it's far away. It's a great thing. Keep that thing rising to the top. You have me and Cam (Williams)--that’ll be a real upgrade to O-line U."

He's also excited about the Ducks' presence in Texas, with five Texans now pledged to the Ducks in 2022. His feelings about playing his college ball away from home echo the sentiment of Oregon linebacker commit TJ Dudley.

He's traveling even farther to join what Mario Cristobal is building in Eugene and set the example of going out of your comfort zone.

"The Texas pipeline to Oregon is crazy right now," Banks said of the Ducks' presence in one of the most talented states in the country. "For a kid to move far away from his home state there has to be something special going on. Texas to Eugene. It's a great opportunity for kids to get out of their comfort zone."

Another aspect that carried weight for Banks in his decision is the culture surrounding the defending Pac-12 champions.

"The culture is great," he said of the Ducks' program. "As soon as I walked in the building I could tell they were all about the family, the players. More than just football."

Recruiting is all about relationships, and what would a commitment be if not for another strong endorsement of the Oregon coaching staff? Mainly the two offensive line gurus in Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal.

"It's a great relationship," Banks said of Mario Cristobal."I feel like him and Coach Mirabal was a great part of my recruitment. They were showing me I was part of the brotherhood--I was basically part of the brotherhood before I committed."

"It was never always about football. Just being a family and just recruiting me like I was one of his kids."

Looking ahead, Banks hopes to be back in Eugene for the Saturday Night Live Camp at the end of the month or for the first Pac-12 home game against Arizona (Sept. 25).

He does not know if he will enroll or sign early.

