Oregon Makes Top Two for 2022 PG Chance Gray

Can the Ducks land one of the top prospects in the 2022 class?

2022 point guard Chance Gray has included Oregon in her top two, along with UCLA.

She announced her finalists on Twitter.

"Thankful for all the schools over the years that have taken time to recruit me to their program," Gray wrote. "With that being said here are the two programs I feel are the best fit for me and I will be taking these next couple of months to decide where I will be attending my next four years."

Gray, a 5-foot-9 recruit at Lakota West High School near Cincinnati, Ohio, is the No. 2 point guard in the 2022 class, and the No. 7 overall player in the ESPN rankings. She took an official visit to Oregon in June as well as trips to UCLA, Arizona and Ohio State.

Gray released her top nine schools back in September, which consisted of Oregon, UCLA, Arizona, Ohio State, Michigan, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Michigan State, and Maryland.

She is a combo guard that can score, pass, and make a name for herself as an excellent defender. She filled up the stat sheet for the Lakota West Firebirds in her junior season, putting up 25.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.5 steals per game.

Gray is also a very capable three-point shooter, adding to her value as a scorer from anywhere on the court.

She helped Lakota West win back-to-back Greater Miami Conference championships in her freshman and sophomore seasons.

The Ducks have just one commit on board for the 2022 class in Arizona guard Jennah Isai.

*WATCH CHANCE GRAY HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

More from Ducks Digest

Isaac Slade-Matautia announces transfer destination

REPORT: Oregon extending baseball Head Coach Mark Wasikowski

Why Kelvin Banks' commitment to Oregon is historical

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com